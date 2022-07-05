A 70-Year-Old Woman Died After Getting Hit By A Garbage Truck In Ottawa Yesterday
She later succumbed to her injuries.
A fatal collision involving a 70-year-old pedestrian and a garbage truck occurred on a residential street in Ottawa on Monday morning.
The woman was walking on Joliffe Street near Hawthorne Park at around 9:20 a.m. when she was struck by a "City of Ottawa contracted waste collection vehicle," according to the Ottawa Police Service.
Later, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, police said.
Alain Gonthier, general manager of public works, confirmed the news in a memo to the members of the City Council and added that both public works and contractor Miller Waste Systems are "saddened by this tragic incident and extend [their] deepest condolences to this individual's family and friends."
Additionally, Gonthier says safety is a top priority for the city and the Public Works Department.
"We are committed to working with the police and contractor to support the investigation and any resulting recommendations, and will ensure Council is kept apprised at the conclusion of the investigation," he added.
The memo also states that the city will work with the contractor to find the appropriate support to help the operator involved.
The investigation is ongoing, and investigators from the OPS collision unit are looking for witnesses to provide further information on the collision.
Investigators are looking for dashcam footage and witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police about the incident.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2481."
