An Elderly Woman Walking Near Highway 400 Was Fatally Struck By A Tractor Trailer
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A woman has died after being struck by a transport truck while walking along a highway in North York.
According to Toronto Police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on April 5, 2022, near Finch Avenue West at Highway 400 after officers responded to reports of a collision.
COLLISION:\n Finch Av West + Hwy 400\n12:32pm\n- In the W/B lanes\n- Reports a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck\n- Police are on scene\n- Unknown injuries\n- W/B off ramp to HWY 400 and W/B lanes on Finch are closed at Norfinch @TTCnotices\n#GO630643\n^lb— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1649177160
The victim, a 64-year-old woman, was reportedly near the southbound off-ramp when she was struck by a 39-year-old man driving a "2008 Black International 990 Tractor Trailer."
"The pedestrian was struck by the Tractor Trailer in the curb lane. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene," an excerpt from the police report reads.
Residents, businesses, and drivers who have witnessed the incident or recorded it via the security of dashcam are being asked to contact investigators.
Anyone with further information can contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
"This is an ongoing investigation by members of Traffic Services," the news release concludes.
Incidents of pedestrians being hit while walking near highways are one of the many risks associated with GTA roads.
In January, a woman was struck and killed while trying to jumpstart a vehicle on Highway 401 near Whitby.
The victim, the occupant of the vehicle, was standing in a live lane of traffic when she was hit by at least one or more cars.
If you're ever in a situation where you are walking along a high-traffic area, you should exercise extreme caution or remain in your vehicle if at all possible.
