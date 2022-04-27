100-Year-Old Woman Was Struck By A Car In Toronto & Left With 'Life-Threatening Injuries'
The woman was taken to a hospital.
A 100-year-old woman is facing "life-threatening injuries" after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning.
Toronto Police Service reported that officers responded to a call for a "personal injury collision" at around 11:49 a.m. on April 26 in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Bluffwood Drive regarding a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a press release.
The elderly woman was allegedly walking "westbound on the south sidewalk of Steeles Avenue East towards Bluffwood Drive" when she was struck by a 2019 Subaru Forrester.
The 64-year-old driver of the vehicle was reportedly waiting to take a right turn "from northbound Bluffwood Drive onto eastbound Steeles Avenue East" at the time of the collision, according to police.
The male driver remained on the scene following the incident, and the woman was transported to hospital with "life-threatening injuries."
An investigation into the collision is currently being run by Traffic Services members.
"Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators."
Additionally, anyone with any information about the collision is asked to speak with police at 416-808-1900 or at Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
