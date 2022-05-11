An Ontario Man Allegedly Pretended To Be A Cop & Stole Money From An Old Man's Wallet
He allegedly pushed the elderly man to the ground too.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an incident where an elderly man had his money stolen from someone who allegedly pretended to be a police officer.
On Monday, May 9, shortly after 1 p.m., members of the Huronia West OPP detachment attended a call about a robbery on Stonebridge Boulevard in Wasaga Beach.
According to police, an elderly man had just walked out of the TD bank after taking some cash out when he was approached by the suspect who allegedly identified himself as a cop.
He then told the victim that he needed to see his wallet, and after the elderly man handed it over, the suspect took the money before he "forcibly pushed" the victim to the ground.
Officers said the suspect was last seen taking off on an "electronic bike" north on Main Street.
The elderly victim suffered minor injuries, and according to OPP, there were some "good Samaritans" close by who ran over to help him out and call the police.
OPP are still on the lookout for the suspect allegedly involved in this incident.
According to police, the suspect is described as a white man who might be wearing a silver, chrome or white helmet. The suspect's electronic bike is described as red or burgundy and white.
Police looked around the area to find the suspect but weren't able to locate him.
Anyone with any information at all is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or they can send in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-822-8477.
