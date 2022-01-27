2 Men Charged For Pretending To Be 'Federal Agents' & Making Traffic Stops In Toronto
They had costumes and everything.
If you got pulled over by "federal agents" in December, it might not have been the real deal.
Two men have been charged for impersonating peace officers in the streets of Scarborough last month, conducting traffic stops while wearing "tactical clothing with 'Federal Agent' logos."
In a press release, the Toronto Police Service said the two men, identified as Dylan Sherief, 29, and Donivan Comeau, 22, allegedly "conducted vehicle stops on various people using emergency lighting on their vehicle in the Kingston Road and Brimley Road area" on December 27, 2021.
The men allegedly stopped people and asked for their identification under the pretense that they were "conducting investigations on them."
The criminal game of make-believe landed both men with multiple charges. Comeau, who's from Toronto, and Sherief, from Markham, have both been arrested and charged with four counts each of impersonating peace officers, forcible confinement and fraud. Comeau has also been charged with failure to comply with undertaking.
The pair attended court on Tuesday and Wednesday.
People pretending to be cops is no new trick, and in past years, Ontario police have had to warn residents of multiple police impersonators in various areas.
In 2020, York Regional Police warned residents of people impersonating police and government officials, giving out COVID-19 fines and asking people to pay "on the spot."