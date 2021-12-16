A Fake Police Officer Stopped A Driver On A Highway In BC & Then Robbed Him
Here's what you should do if you're not sure it's the police.👇
A motorist was robbed during a traffic stop by a fake police officer on a highway in B.C. and now police are warning others to be alert.
The driver was travelling eastbound on Highway 1 in Coquitlam at around 12 a.m. on December 15 when they saw red and blue flashing lights coming from an older model black Dodge Caravan.
Coquitlam RCMP says the driver believed the vehicle was an unmarked police vehicle and pulled over to the side of the highway.
The suspect, pretending to be a police officer, asked for the driver's license, a second piece of ID and then his entire wallet. He then stole all of the cash inside the wallet, deactivated his flashing lights and drove away.
The fake police officer is described as white, 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, of muscular build and spoke with a Russian or Ukrainian accent. He was wearing a black baseball hat with no logos, a thick black winter jacket with no logos or markings, a black mask and black pants.
Cpl. Paige Kuz, from Coquitlam RCMP, said: "The suspect driver did not wear anything that resembled a police uniform, he did not have a badge, did not wear a duty belt and did not carry a firearm or gun holster."
What You Should Do If You Have Concerns During A Traffic Stop
Coquitlam RCMP issued some advice for any other drivers who think they are being stopped by a fake police vehicle or officer.
They say to slow down and drive to the nearest well-lit, populated area. If this isn't possible, lock all doors, leave your vehicle running, call 911 and show it to the person who pulled you over.
Ask the 911 operator if they have had any communication with a police officer about a traffic stop in your area and tell them about your concerns.
Police say you should tell the officer that you plan to cooperate, but you have heard about police impersonators.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.