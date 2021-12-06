A Driver Hit Speeds Of '160 km/h' & 'Swerved Into Oncoming Lanes' Before Crashing In Vancouver
"It's a miracle no innocent people were hurt."
A driver reached speeds of up to 160 km/h trying to evade police moments before they crashed, according to a police officer.
Sergeant Mark Christensen, of the Vancouver Police Department, said while doing speed enforcement on Granville Street and 54th Avenue they clocked an Audi driving in the curb lane at 130 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
He said that as officers went to flag the car over, the driver accelerated to an "estimated 160km, swerved into oncoming lanes, narrowly missing officers."
Sgt Christensen said the driver sped off but as they attempted to make a right turn on 57th Avenue, they crashed.
A couple of weeks ago, we were doing speed enforcement on Granville/54th. An Audi, driving in curb lane, was clocked at 130 kmh in 50 zone. As members went to flag car over, it accelerated to estimated 160km, swerved into oncoming lanes, narrowly missing officers!pic.twitter.com/WJc7jZoT02— Sgt Mark Christensen (@Sgt Mark Christensen) 1638672565
The driver was trapped in their vehicle and had to be rescued by Vancouver Fire Rescue Services. The driver was then taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Sgt. Christensen said that the driver has now been charged with dangerous driving after the incident, which happened a couple of weeks ago, and they have been banned from driving for six months.
He added: "It’s a miracle no innocent people were hurt."