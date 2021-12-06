Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Driver Hit Speeds Of '160 km/h' & 'Swerved Into Oncoming Lanes' Before Crashing In Vancouver

"It's a miracle no innocent people were hurt."

A Driver Hit Speeds Of '160 km/h' & 'Swerved Into Oncoming Lanes' Before Crashing In Vancouver
baldguy1363 | Twitter

A driver reached speeds of up to 160 km/h trying to evade police moments before they crashed, according to a police officer.

Sergeant Mark Christensen, of the Vancouver Police Department, said while doing speed enforcement on Granville Street and 54th Avenue they clocked an Audi driving in the curb lane at 130 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

He said that as officers went to flag the car over, the driver accelerated to an "estimated 160km, swerved into oncoming lanes, narrowly missing officers."

Sgt Christensen said the driver sped off but as they attempted to make a right turn on 57th Avenue, they crashed.

The driver was trapped in their vehicle and had to be rescued by Vancouver Fire Rescue Services. The driver was then taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sgt. Christensen said that the driver has now been charged with dangerous driving after the incident, which happened a couple of weeks ago, and they have been banned from driving for six months.

He added: "It’s a miracle no innocent people were hurt."

From Your Site Articles

Jocelyn From 'Schitt's Creek' Trolls Her Hometown Of Vancouver & It's So True

"I'm all suited up Lululemon"

@frennifer | Instagram

Jennifer Robertson, known for her roles in Schitt's Creek and Ginny & Georgia, is hilarious on and off-screen — especially when she's making fun of her hometown of Vancouver.

The actress met with Narcity for an interview, and talked about her time growing up in Vancouver, and why she moved back three years ago.

Keep Reading Show less

A Reddit Thread Actually Helped Vancouver Police Find $20K Worth Of Stolen Bikes

They were stashed on a rooftop in Gastown.

Jiawangkun | Dreamstime, Studionimages | Dreamstime

Social media has saved the day — or at least some expensive uber rides — helping find $20,000 of stolen bikes in Vancouver.

Vancouver police said that officers seized the stolen bikes from a rooftop in Gastown last week, after getting tips on the location.

Keep Reading Show less

Jocelyn From 'Schitt's Creek' Loves To Go To These Places When She's Home In Vancouver

She moved back home three years ago! ⛰️

@frennifer | Instagram

You probably know her as Jocelyn in Schitt's Creek, who is the perfect combination of totally ridiculous and lovable. Before that role though, and her part in Ginny & Georgia — yet another hit Jennifer Robertson was growing up in Vancouver.

She moved away from home to pursue her acting dreams, but once she rose to fame she decided to move back to B.C., three years ago.

Keep Reading Show less

A Woman & Her Dog Were Both Stabbed With A Knife While Out On A Walk In Vancouver

A suspect has been arrested.

Val Armstrong | Dreamstime, Adam Melnyk | Dreamstime

A woman and her dog were both stabbed with a knife during a walk in Vancouver, police said.

The incident unfolded near to the Marine Drive Canada Line Station in South Vancouver at around 10 p.m. on Friday, November 26.

Keep Reading Show less