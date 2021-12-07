A Google Car Captured A Strange Sight On A BC Highway & It Involves A Flaming Garbage Truck
It drove by at just the right moment. 🚒
A Google car, sent to capture images around the world, caught a super unusual sight in West Vancouver.
The street view for the area was updated in April of 2021 and shows a massive garbage truck on fire, pulled off to the side of the Trans-Canada Highway.
The cars have multiple cameras on them to capture their surroundings. They drive down public streets collecting many images in all directions. The images they take are then overlapped and put together to get the 360-degree view that you see when you go to street view on Google.
This time, the car drove by at exactly the right moment to see bright orange flames coming from out of the garbage truck, along with a lot of smoke.
The fire seemed to be coming from the place where the garbage is held in the truck, towards the middle.
Two men are shown in the images, who look like they're trying to somehow manage the fire. One of the people is climbing the truck ladder on the side, carrying with him a fire extinguisher.
There are also multiple cars that seemed to have pulled over, a good distance ahead of the truck, possibly to offer some help in the intense situation.