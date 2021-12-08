A Strange Bright Light Just Flew Through The Sky In Alberta & Multiple People Spotted It
There are some theories. 🧐
A bright light flashed through the sky on December 7, and multiple people in central Alberta saw it.
One Albertan, Kaitlyn Kostyniuk, caught the entire flash on her front-porch camera around 9 p.m. that night.
The bright yellow flash flew across the sky in a downwards direction. In Kostyniuk's video footage, it disappeared behind the tree line pretty quickly.
Kostyniuk told Narcity that she lives around 10 minutes from Rocky Mountain House in Alberta, in a relatively isolated area.
She said that right before she got the notification from her camera that there was a motion detected outside of her house, she heard "a fairly loud rumbling that sounded kind of like a big semi-truck slowing down," she said.
"I thought that was odd because we’re pretty far away from the highways and don’t often hear road noise," she added.
It wasn't until after she read comments on social media that she realized the loud noise and the bright light were connected since so many others experienced the same thing.
There were others who also captured the bizarre light on the camera, quickly posting to social media.
Nothing to flashy \n\nbut a little flash.. #yeg #leduc #meteorpic.twitter.com/ytmDcMjgYT— JAKEYBAYB REGSZN (@JAKEYBAYB REGSZN) 1638937675
Some seemed to have theories about what the light was right away, using the hashtag "meteor."
On The American Meteor Society website, there was a report of a "fireball" that was seen in Alberta on the same day, around the same time.
The report said that there was a loud bang that made their house shake, along with the flash that looked "like lightning" and lasted five seconds.