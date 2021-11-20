People Are Sharing Why They Left Alberta To Move To BC & It Just Got Super Heated

Montreal
Address: Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Head to Montreal this winter for a little taste of Paris around every corner. The French language, greystone architecture, authentic bistros, cobbled streets and iconic cathedrals will easily convince you that you're in France, especially during the festive period.
To really get lost in this magical Parisian dreamland, check out the city's Euro-inspired Christmas markets.
Website
Victoria
Address: Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: For a little bit of Britain this winter, how about a trip to Victoria, B.C.?
You can spot elements of England everywhere you look from the museums and classic architecture to the horse-drawn carriages and Christmas cocktails inside warm, cozy pubs. The best part is, you don't need to catch a lengthy flight to visit!
Website
Gros Morne
Address: Gros Morne National Park, NL
Why You Need To Go: A visit to this UNESCO World Heritage Site feels like a trip to Iceland or Norway, thanks to its steep, towering mountains and deep, glacial fjords.
The winding waterways, waterfalls, glacial valleys and even crystal clear lakes means this spot has vistas to rival those of its European counterparts.
Website
Quebec City
Address: Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: Quebec City's distinct French identity, cobblestone streets and gorgeous, historic buildings make it a wintry slice of European paradise, located right here in Canada.
Seeing the Notre-Dame de Québec and the Château Frontenac during the holidays will surely be a memorable experience, and the city's iconic German Christmas Market will add even more Euro-inspired charm to your trip.
Website
Banff
Address: Banff, Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: If there is one place that may be more dreamy than Switzerland at Christmas, it could be Banff, Alberta.
This tiny Canadian town explodes with festive magic every year and features a holiday market, horse-drawn carriages, countless sparkling lights and decorations, and even a hot chocolate trail!
Banff National Park's snow-capped peaks, endless hiking trails and teeny-tiny mountainside towns will give you enough Swiss vibes to transport you overseas instantly.
Website
St. John's
Address: St. John's, NL
Why You Need To Go: The dark and cozy winter season in the colourful fishing village of St. John's will make you feel like you're celebrating the holidays across the Atlantic, in Ireland.
Here, you'll find ocean views, fish restaurants and possibly terrible weather, just like its European counterpart!
Celebrate Christmas here by observing the 20-year-old tradition of lighting up the harbour in Port de Grave. Local fishers decorate their boats with many thousands of colourful lights, while the community sings Silent Night and other festive tunes.
Website
Whistler
Address: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: The B.C. town of Whistler wouldn't be out of place in Europe, especially during the winter season. This quaint and tourist-friendly spot has a likeness of ski resorts in places like France, Switzerland and Austria and is a hotspot for visitors all year round.
That said, it's especially wonderful during the holidays as you can enjoy world-renowned slopes, snowy mountain vistas, ice skating, horse-drawn sleigh rides and luxurious spas. What more could anybody wish for?
Website
Mont Tremblant
Address: Mont Tremblant, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a sparkling slice of snowy paradise, look no further than Mont Tremblant!
Considered by some to be the best place in Eastern Canada to ski and snowboard, this spot will transport you to resorts in Switzerland, Italy and France all at once.
Amping up the European vibes even more, the nearby Nordic spa will make sure you don't miss out on any relaxation time, either.
Website
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.