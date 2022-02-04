11 Places In BC & Alberta Are Named In The Top 20 Sexiest Spots In Canada
They should call it Kinky Calgary!
The sexiest towns and cities across Canada have been ranked — with B.C. and Alberta dominating the list.
PinkCherry's "sex map" rates the sexiest cities in Canada according to adult toy purchases and people's behaviour patterns in 2021.
It only includes towns and cities which have a population over 50,000 people.
In the city category, Calgary clearly felt the love last year by taking the top spot for a second consecutive year. The most purchased adult toys for people in Calgary were the Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator and premium toy We-Vibe Chorus Couples Vibrator.
For their bedroom fantasies, Calgary's top choice for sexual role-play was the French Maid costume.
Surrey, B.C. was the runner-up city with no shortage of sexy secrets as their favourite adult accessory was handcuffs.
In the towns category, Colwood, on Vancouver Island topped the list, followed closely by Pembrooke in Ontario. The towns list was then dominated by places dotted all over B.C.
According to PinkCherry, Canadians bought more than 10 million adult toys this year and their top choices for lube flavour include Strawberry, Cotton Candy, and Creme Brulée.
Canada Top 10 Sexiest Cities
- Calgary, Alberta
- Surrey, British Columbia
- Ottawa, Ontario
- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Edmonton, Alberta
- London, Ontario
- Brampton, Ontario
- Hamilton, Ontario
- Toronto, Ontario
- Vaughan, Ontario
Canada Top 10 Sexiest Towns
- Colwood, British Columbia
- Pembroke, Ontario
- Courtenay, British Columbia
- Parksville, British Columbia
- Sidney, British Columbia
- Williams Lake, British Columbia
- Fredericton, New Brunswick
- Fort St. John, British Columbia
- Prince Rupert, British Columbia
- Terrace, British Columbia