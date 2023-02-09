Canada's 'Sexiest' City Is Actually In Alberta & Here's What People In The Province Are Into
Another Alberta city made the top 10!
A new ranking of Canada's "sexiest cities" has placed an Alberta city in the top spot for the third year in a row.
The new data from online retailer Pink Cherry looked at customer purchases and behaviours in towns and cities all over Canada in 2022.
The ranking was based on where had the most sex toy sales per person and cities were counted as those with populations of over 300,000 people, while towns were anything below that threshold.
For the third year in a row, Calgary was declared the "sexiest" city in Canada, fighting off some stiff competition from Halifax in second place, while their Albertan neighbours in Edmonton came in third.
Some of the most purchased products that kept Calgarians busy included the Satisfyer Pro 2 Air Pulse Stimulator, the Magic Wand Rechargeable and the Autoblow A.I+ Blowjob Machine.
Pink Cherry also got into the city's sexual preferences too and apparently, Calgarians were reaching for strawberry-flavoured lube and restraints last year. Phew!
Of all the 295 towns and cities analyzed in Canada, the tiny mountain town of Canmore took the top spot for Alberta altogether, placing 10th in the country.
As for Canada's sexiest towns, the top spot was taken by Colwood on Vancouver Island once again. B.C. was also recently found to be Canada's "kinkiest province," so it shouldn't be too surprising!
Canada's Top 10 Sexiest Cities
1. Calgary
2. Halifax
3. Edmonton
4. Winnipeg
5. Ottawa
6. London
7. Toronto
8. Vancouver
9. Surrey
10. Hamilton
