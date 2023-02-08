You Can Now Buy Sex Toys From Shoppers Drug Mart Online & These Products Are Already Sold Out
You could say they came and went quickly. 👀
Sexual health is important, and Shoppers Drug Mart has just made it easier for Canadians to buy sexual wellness products.
On February 7, the Canadian company announced the launch of a slew of new adult toys and vibrators that can be purchased online, and some products immediately sold out.
The launch includes "personal massagers, vibrating bullets, lubricants and more," from some of Canada's top-rated brands, like SKYN, Plus One, Floravi and LELO, the company said in a press release.
Many of the new products are available online only, although a smaller selection is available in-store, a representative for Shoppers Drug Mart told Narcity.
Now, if you're running low on snacks, vitamins, shampoo or vibrators, Shoppers can be your one-stop shop.
While the store has carried sexual wellness products from brands like Trojan and K-Y, the launch is said to be a new offering to customers.
Notably, some products have already sold out online, like an Air Pulsing Arouser and Dual Vibrating Massager from the brand Plus One and the Caress Clitoral Stimulator by SKYN.
Some of the most popular sex toys to date, according to the rep, include the Lelo SONA Pink Clitoral Massager, the Skyn Vibes Personal Massager and the Floravi Personal Massager DAHLIA.
The full selection of products can be found online under Shoppers' Sexual Wellness category.
In addition to the launch, Shoppers Drug Mart released the results of a survey it conducted revealing that most Canadian women are unaware of the benefits of sexual wellness to their overall health.
"While sexual wellness can play a vital role in the overall health of women, both physically and mentally, many are in the dark about how," the company says.
According to Shoppers, half of the women surveyed were either unaware or misinformed about the benefits of sexual stimulation and orgasm, which, according to an article from Glamour, can include better sleep, clearer skin, and a better immune system.
According to Dr. Lori Brotto, the executive director of the Women's Health Research Institute in B.C., the benefits can even extend to cardiovascular health. So forget the apple — an orgasm a day could keep the doctor away!
Where can I buy sex toys in Canada?
In addition to Shoppers Drug Mart, those looking to buy sex toys in Canada can also go to adult toy retailers, like Pink Cherry.
However, if you're looking for somewhere more discreet to shop, Sephora Canada also offers a range of vibrators and intimate care items online.
The beauty retailer released the line of sleek sex toys in February 2022, and much like with Shoppers Drug Mart, many of the products sold out in a single day.
