Walmart To Remove Sex Toys From Kids' Section Of Website After Someone Obviously Complained

The items were definitely not PG-13.

Walmart To Remove Sex Toys From Kids' Section Of Website After Someone Obviously Complained
Niloo138 | Dreamstime

Searching through Walmart's children's section online usually doesn't, and should never, involve stumbling onto sexually explicit content, but the internet is a strange place.

CTV News reported that a woman named Danica Bennett chased the retail giant for weeks after discovering pornographic products being promoted in the Toys and Stuffed Animals section.

Bennett, who was searching for a Christmas gift for her 10-year-old nephew at the time, claimed she's been trying to get Walmart to remove the items for two weeks to no avail.

"It doesn't hurt me to view them but my concern is children," Bennett told CTV. "Walmart is a massive company. They should be able to figure this out in less than two weeks."

Narcity reached out to Walmart, who confirmed that they were investigating the matter and the items would be removed.

"These items, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart's values and have no place on our marketplace website," a spokesperson stated.

"We are removing the items and will be looking into how this happened. We apologize for any unintended offence this has caused. The seller will be terminated and no longer be permitted to sell on our marketplace website," they added.

Oddly enough, this isn't the first time Walmart has found itself in hot water for selling inappropriate material in its kids' section.

A toy cactus, being sold on their website as a teaching tool, was removed from the retail giant's roster this month after reports that the item, which sings in English, Spanish, and Polish, swears and references cocaine.

