Walmart Canada's Black Friday Sale Is On Now & Here's What You Can Get

You can get a discount on hundreds of products!

Walmart Canada's Black Friday Sale Is On Now & Here's What You Can Get
@walmartcanada | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you enjoy shopping at Walmart Canada, then you'll be pleased to know that as of 9 p.m. EST their Black Friday sale is officially on! You can find hundreds of deals on a huge range of products, including electronics, kitchen appliances, beauty and more.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or getting started on your holiday shopping, you definitely won't want to miss out on these jaw-dropping low prices. From stocking stuffers to tech gifts, you can find something for just about everyone on your shopping list.

Toys are up to 50% off, electronics are up to 40% off and appliances are up to 45% off. You can also get huge discounts on TVs, laptops, bedding and furniture.

Walmart Canada

Details: Even though Walmart has been rolling out Black Friday deals all week, you can find even more products on sale as of today. From electronics and toys to clothes and beauty products, there's something for everyone on your list.

Find It On WALMART CANADA

