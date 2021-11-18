Black Friday Shopping Hacks That Every Canadian Needs To Know
Tips on how to save money, stay on budget and get early access to the best deals.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
One of the most exciting shopping events of the year, Black Friday, is just around the corner. You can finally save big bucks on everything you've been wishing for all year: a 4K TV, a new laptop, a designer bag and so much more.
This year, a lot of brands are moving their sales online and starting them earlier. Here are some of the top hacks to help ensure that you snag the best deals in Canada and stay on budget, too.
Pay in instalments
Details: It's a little too easy to end up spending more than you're saving when getting caught up in the mass of Black Friday sales. Do you need a new laptop for school? Or maybe that blender you were thinking of getting your parent? If your budget is tight, you can also shop from brands that offer Afterpay so you can spread out the cost over time.
Take advantage of early deals
Details: Some stores offer Black Friday pricing right now and brands like Best Buy and Aosom even have price adjustment guarantees on items where they'll refund the difference if the price drops on Black Friday after you've already bought it.
Sign up to get early access
Details: You can be one of the first people to know about the upcoming deals simply by signing up for newsletters or a free account. Some brands like Reebok (there's a 50% off sale for members only right now) have exclusive early deals that you'd otherwise miss out on.
Use a coupon extension
Details: There are so many coupon codes flying around on Black Friday and by using an extension like Honey to scour the web, you'll automatically get the best discount applied at checkout.
Try individual brand websites
Details: If you have a certain brand in mind that you love, check out the brand's own website before taking the plunge at a major retailer like Sephora or The Bay. Although these stores might have better overall deals, typically individual brands, especially beauty brands will have bigger discounts and larger inventory so the items you want won't go out of stock.
Get your big purchases in now
Details: Black Friday is one of the best times to get your hands on those big-ticket items you've been saving up all year for like a new mattress or TV. High-end brands like Dyson that rarely have sales throughout the year still participate in Black Friday, so it might be your only chance to score the lowest price.
Stock up on future gifts
Details: If you find a really good deal on something that you think would make a good gift in the future, grab it! There will always be a birthday or another occasion around the corner. This especially applies to items like kitchen appliances, toys, and electronics which always have the best prices on Black Friday.
Get cash back
Details: Since you're already planning on spending A LOT of money on Black Friday, you might as well get some cash back for it. You can sign up for sites like Ampli or Rakuten that have particularly good cashback rates for Black Friday.
Have your basket ready
Details: Shopping online isn't the same mad dash as going in-store but things still go out of stock quickly. Some brands like Abercrombie and Fitch have previews of what's going on sale and when so you can prepare ahead of time. Browse stores for all the things you want, add them to your cart, and if they don't go on sale on Black Friday, you can always remove them.
Don't forget the travel and service deals
Details: Physical products aren't the only things that go on sale during Cyber Week and you can save big on things like phone plans and travel bookings, too. A lot of the time, these prices are the lowest they'll be all year.