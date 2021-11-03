Michael Kors Has An Early Black Friday Sale & Some Bags Are 75% Off Right Now
Those who crave the finer things in life need not worry about going in the red. Michael Kors is having a massive early Black Friday sale with savings of 50% and, in some special cases, a whole lot more.
You can find handbags, boots and stylish accessories starting at just $15. While a regular MK bag will set you back $598, you can find one on sale for just $149 which is roughly 75% off.
The website states these are "limited time" prices to entice shoppers to spend money now before Black Friday officially kicks off on November 26. If you can't pay the full price, the brand lets you pay in installments using Afterpay.
Here's just a slither of what you can buy on sale right now.
Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Shoulder Bag
Price: $149 (
$598)
Details: This shoulder bag comes in black, beige and pink and is the perfect on-the-go bag for busybodies. It's made with 100% Saffiano leather (a fancy Italian leather) and includes some striking gold-tone hardware.
$149 On MICHAEL KORS
Maisie Large Pebbled Leather 3-in-1 Tote Bag
Price: $199 (
$748)
Details: Not going to lie, the massive $549 discount made us do a double-take! Here, you basically get three bags for the price of one. It's available in seven different colours including blush pink, merlot red and army green.
$199 On MICHAEL KORS
Jet Set Travel Small Saffiano Leather Convertible Crossbody Bag
Price: $89 (
$368)
Details: No one's going to believe you bought this Michael Kors bag for under $100. The chain-trimmed shoulder strap on this pastel pink bag can be removed to convert into a clutch.
$89 On MICHAEL KORS
Kris Small Color-Block Pebbled Leather Satchel
Price: $149 (
$398)
Details: You can save over $270 on this everyday bag made with genuine pebbled leather. It comes with a detachable crossbody strap that makes it easy to carry while commuting to and from the office.
$149 On MICHAEL KORS
Daniela Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Price: $119 (
$289)
Details: A small and compact bag like this is perfect for date night. It perfectly fits your phone, wallet and your favourite lipstick. It's available in four colours: terracotta, fawn, black and luggage (brown).
$119 On MICHAEL KORS
Kenly Large Logo Tote Bag
Price: $179 (
$548)
Details: You can save $369 on this canvas tote bag that features a nice pop of colour. Its pocketed interior is large enough to hold your laptop, wallet and even a change of shoes.