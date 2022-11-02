Walmart Canada's Black Friday Sale Is The 'Biggest Ever' & Here's A Peek At The 3-Week Event
It starts as early as next week!
Brace yourselves, folks! Black Friday sales in Canada have begun and there's plenty for shoppers to get excited about.
Big stores are already announcing giant discounts for the epic shopping weekend, and Walmart Canada's Black Friday sale may just be one to watch out for.
The major retailer has already shared some details about its 2022 sale, which it's calling the "biggest ever."
According to the website, this year shoppers can expect a three-week-long shopping extravaganza.
The sales will begin online on Wednesday, November 9 at 9 p.m. EST.
While that's not too far away, if you want to get started a little earlier, you could also preload your cart with all the items that you like right now.
Then, on November 9, you can simply remove the items you no longer want and hit the buy button with, hopefully, some great deals in your basket.
Not a fan of doing your shopping virtually? Well, the in-store sale will be kicking off as of Thursday, November 10. The exact opening times of each store will vary, depending on location.
Walmart Canada hasn't announced a lot of specific details about the sale just yet, but have said that new deals will be added each week – so you might want to keep hitting the refresh button from time to time.
If the sale is anything like last year's, you can expect discounts on things like toys, fashion, electronics, appliances and furniture, to name a few.
Other major retailers are also announcing early Black Friday sales and deals.
In fact, Best Buy has already launched its Black Friday sale and there are discounts on everything from televisions and drones, to air fryers and slow cookers.
It looks like the shopping season has officially begun!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.