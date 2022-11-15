Walmart Canada's Early Black Friday Sale Has Begun & Here's What's So Much Cheaper
There's no better time to pick up electronics and home accessories.
Walmart Canada's Black Friday sale is currently in full swing and that means you can save on so many products.
This year, the retailer announced its biggest-ever Black Friday sale and they've lived up to that with discounts on everything from electronics and furniture to clothes, toys and more.
So, whether you've been thinking about some home renovation or catching up with your Christmas shopping, now could be a good time to save some money.
There are loads of products going for 50% off and there are also hot deals across certain products.
And, even more deals will launch on November 16 and 24, as well as on Cyber Monday!
Here's a look at some of the products currently on sale:
VANKYO Leisure 3W Mini WiFi Projector
The VANKYO Leisure 3W Mini WiFi Projector.
Price: $89.58 ($
169.99)
Details: Fancy taking your binging experience to a whole new level?
This wireless television projection is compatible with TV Stick, Chromecast, PC, laptop, Xbox, TF card and mobile phones.
So you can enjoy some great entertainment without the hassle. What's more, it is really compact and easy to carry around. And it has dual speakers so expect great sound quality too.
16 Cube Closet Organizer
A cube wardrobe for extra storage.
Price: $89.99 ($
179.99)
Details: Space can be hard to come by sometimes, given Canada's rental market at the moment.
If you're looking for a device to help you make the most of your limited space modular shelving unit is here to meet your needs.
This portable closet can hold so much stuff, from winter clothing to accessories and it looks pretty chic too. As a bonus, it's made from steel and resin, making it pretty lightweight and easy to clean.
Gymax Electric Folding Treadmill
A foldable treadmill.
Price: $339.99 ($
659.99)
Details: If you're looking for ways to get more active this winter, but hate heading outside in the cold, this is for you.
The device features adjustable speed, 12 preset programs and three modes so you can walk, jog and run on it, according to your convenience.
It can be connected to your phone/tablet via Bluetooth so you can listen to your favourite music through Bluetooth speakers or control the treadmill through the GYMAX app.
And, finally, if you're a bit strapped for space, it's also foldable, so you can put it away when you're done.
ViscoLogic SpeedX Ergonomic Gaming Swivel Chair
An ergonomic gaming chair.
Price: $209.99 ($
500)
Details: If you're spending a lot of time at home, you need to have the perfect chair.
The ViscoLogic SPEEDX PC Gaming Chair is a gaming chair but can also double up into a pretty nifty work chair.
It features a padded headrest, backrest, seat and armrests, and comes with a footrest too.
Finally, the backrest features 90 to 180-degree movement for some relaxation while you're on the job.
Costway 9FT PVC Artificial Christmas Tree
An artificial Christmas tree.
Price: $198.99 ($
358.99)
Details: The holiday season is here, and if you're looking for an artificial tree, this is probably the best time to get one.
Case in point, this simple but luscious nine-foot-tall Christmas tree.
It's simple and easy to assemble, and a nice size for any home or office space.
SortWise Coffee Table with Hidden Compartment
Coffee table with hidden compartment.
Price: $129.99 ($
179.99)
Details: You can easily turn your coffee table into your workstation with this handy piece of furniture.
The table features an ergonomic partial lift top so you can comfortably work, with no leaning forward needed.
Meanwhile, it also offers some storage space inside. Perfect for spare-strapped Canadians.
Nespresso Coffee Machine
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine
Price: $169 ($
279)
Details: If your idea of a good day starts with a cup of coffee, it might be time to pick up a coffee machine and make it at home.
This coffee maker has five cup sizes that can be brewed at the touch of a button.
It's also compact and connects to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to ensure its software is always up-to-date.
6 Quart Multi-use Pressure Cooker
18-in-1 Programmable Rice cooker.
Price: $89.99 ($
159.99)
Details: This handy little device might just cut down the number of kitchen appliances you have by half.
It does everything from steaming veggies to cooking rice and can also be used as a slow cooker, a hot pot or just somewhere to keep food warm.
If all that seems like a win to you, this deal may just be worth checking out.
Infrared Forehead Thermometer
Infrared thermometer.
Price: $27.96 ($
99.99)
Details: If you want to be prepared for flu season in Canada, this infrared thermometer is 73% off.
It limits contact, is pretty portable and accurately reads out temperature.
It even stores data from the last 32 temperature readings.