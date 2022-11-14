12 Of Canada's Best Early Black Friday Sales You Can Start Shopping Right Now
You can get up to 80% off certain products! 🤑
It's happening, shoppers! Early Black Friday sales in Canada have already started and you can get discounts on everything from electronics and beauty products, to clothing, homewares, Christmas gifts and more.
If you're looking for the best Black Friday deals in Canada for 2022, look no further as we've compiled a list of some of the best savings out there right now.
With big brands like Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, Canadian Tire and more dropping new deals every day ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can get ahead of the crowds and start shopping right now.
Here's a look at just a few of the biggest Black Friday 2022 sales you can check out ahead of November 25.
Best Buy
In early November, Best Buy launched its month-long Black Friday sale.
Already, the retailer has dropped hundreds of discounts across its product range, with money off TVs, laptops, home appliances, wearable tech, drones and even Apple products, among other things.
The best part is, the company's "Black Friday Price Guarantee" means you can shop early knowing that prices will not drop any lower. If any prices do change, Best Buy says it'll refund the difference.
Costco Canada
Costco members will be pleased to know that the bulk retailer has also dropped many early Black Friday discounts in Canada, with significant price drops on furniture in particular.
Shoppers can save on everything from fireplaces and couches, to desks, lighting, TVs, beds and more, with discounts of up to $600 on select items.
Walmart Canada
Described as its "biggest ever" Black Friday sales event, Walmart Canada has dropped a significant number of early deals for shoppers.
As of November 9, there have been reductions across a wide range of categories in store and online, including toys, fashion, electronics, appliances, baby items, video games and furniture, among others.
Walmart even shared a list of top tips and tricks for bargain hunters, featuring the best ways to make the most of this year's sale season.
The Source
If electronics are on your 2022 holiday shopping list, The Source's Black Friday sales event may be able to help you out.
Right now, the electronics retail company already has offers on everything from speakers and cameras, to smartwatches, TVs and smart home devices.
Shoppers can also find reductions on items like gaming products, headphones and PlayStation accessories, too.
You don't have to worry about shopping too early, either, as the company says if the price drops again between now and November 30, 2022, they'll make sure you're not out of pocket.
Sport Chek
While Sport Chek's Black Friday sale for 2022 hasn't officially kicked off, the retailer is offering plenty of discounts on products ahead of the shopping extravaganza on November 25.
Right now, shoppers will be able to find weekly deals on products like hockey sticks, footwear, clothing and wellness items, to name a few.
While the official Black Friday event won't kick off for another week or so, it's never too early to score a deal!
Amazon Canada
Although the full sale is not yet in swing, Amazon Canada has offered a sneak peek of what's to come with its early Black Friday sale.
Current deals include discounts across categories like Amazon devices, beauty products, gaming, home improvement products, kitchen appliances and so many more.
Amazon Canada's full 48-hour Black Friday event will begin on Thursday, November 24 through November 25.
The company told Narcity that shoppers can expect up to 45% off Alexa devices, 50% Amazon Fire TV devices, 40% off select Fitbit smartwatches and up to 50% off brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, to name a few.
Wayfair Canada
Those hoping to get some discounted furniture can make the most of Wayfair's Black Friday sale for 2022, which offers up to 80% off select products.
For example, you can get 80% off certain rugs, 70% off lighting, 60% off living room furniture and 40% off bedroom furniture.
There's also kitchen and dining room furniture from $99, bedding sets for $30 and seasonal decor starting at $45.
Canadian Tire
Fans of Canadian Tire will be pleased to know that the retailer's Black Friday discounts have already been trickling in, with offers of up to 50% off select items.
Each week, the company is dropping new deals and discounts, so it's worth checking back regularly if there's something specific on your shopping list.
Among the products already on sale are various types of gym equipment, storage items, table tennis tables, vacuums and TVs, for example.
Roots
Roots hasn't officially dropped its final Black Friday discounts for 2022, however it is currently having a "sale on sale," with products 25% off their already-reduced sale price.
If you're just looking for a bargain, rather than something specific, this might be just as good of a chance to nab a steal on some cozy clothing for winter.
The Bay
The Bay's "early access" Black Friday sale has already landed in Canada, with savings on hundreds of brands both in store and online.
Shoppers will find helpful reductions on women's clothing and shoes, as well as men's clothing, beauty products, skincare, luggage, homeware and more.
Items are priced up to 50% off, with even more discounts to come ahead of November 25.
Home Depot
There's some more good news for those planning home improvements over the fall or winter period.
Over at Home Depot, shoppers are already able to get a look in at "savings you don't want to miss," with hefty reductions on power tools, Christmas trees, holiday decor and much more.
Nordstrom
Department store shoppers, rejoice! While final Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are yet to go live at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, the sale will drop early on November 18.
A spokesperson told Narcity that shoppers can expect "amazing deals" up to 60% off brands like Adidas, North Face, UGG, Zella and more.
Until then, discount-hunters can get up to 60% off women's, men's, kids' and beauty thanks to a series of limited-time "holiday deals" online.
Happy shopping, Canada!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.