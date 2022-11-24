Mejuri's Only Sale Of The Year Is On Now & You Can Save On All Of Their Best-Selling Items
This is your chance to get that item you've had your eye on at a discount. 👀
If you're a lover of all things silver and gold, a Black Friday sale by this Canadian jewelry brand should be on your list of deals to check out this week.
Toronto-based jewelry brand Mejuri's Black Friday sale has arrived, and you can score a sweet discount on the brand's entire range of products.
For its only sale of the year, Mejuri is offering 20% off everything both online and in-store, so if you've had your eye on something shiny, now's the time to grab it!
The discount is applicable to purchases of $150 or more, but with a host of 14-karat-gold jewelry options available, it shouldn't be hard to meet the minimum spend.
You can score a deal on some of Mejuri's best-selling gold jewelry, like the Beaded Huggie Hoops, or the popular Boyfriend Bold Bracelet, which are both made of 14-karat solid gold.
Mejuri also has tons of jewelry options for under $100 that would make great gifts, like 14-karat gold Mini Hoops and stackable rings like their popular Croissant Dome Ring.
The sale is on now both in stores and online until November 29 at 3 a.m. ET, with no code required.
Tons of other retailers have Black Friday sales you can shop right now in Canada, with stores like Canadian Tire, Indigo, Walmart and Costco releasing discounts across a wide range of products.
Brands like SHEIN, Sephora, Dyson and Aritzia have also released Black Friday and Cyber Week deals that you can shop now, with discounts on clothing, home goods, beauty and personal care items and home appliances available.