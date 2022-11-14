Canadian Tire's Early Black Friday Sale Has Begun & You Can Get Kitchenware For So Cheap
There are loads of deals on electronics and furniture, too!
'Tis the season to shop and, if you're on the lookout for the best Black Friday deals in Canada, then you're in luck.
Loads of brands have announced Black Friday deals over the last few weeks, from Walmart to Best Buy.
And now Canadian Tire has joined in with early Black Friday deals of its own.
According to its website, shoppers can expect different deals every week in the lead-up to Black Friday, with offers on everything from Christmas decor and kitchenware, to electronics and tools.
There are early deals on many products, along with the promise that "prices won't go lower for the rest of the year."
For example, until November 17, there's up to 75% on some kitchenware, with a 10-piece Heritage white ceramic cookware set going for $189 and a T-fal Easy Fry Digital Air Fryer going for just $99.89 (55% off).
You can also get an excellent deal on this set of stainless steel cookware which is going for $99.99, when its original price was $449.99.
Some other heavily discounted kitchen items that may just impress guests include a SodaStream sparkling water maker for $129.99 (20% off), a Keurig coffee maker for $79.99 (45% off) and an entire 20-piece Paderno cutlery for $49.99 (60% off).
Apart from kitchen accessories, there's a lot to check out.
If you're busy gearing up for Christmas, you can pick up a living pre-lit Inglis Christmas tree, complete with a tree stand for $59.99 (40% off).
Some other items that are heavily discounted at the moment include many vacuum cleaners, which are going for $150 off each.
If you don't fancy cleaning and would like a robot to do it for you, the Bissell Roomba is now priced $200 cheaper.
Meanwhile, the NordicTrack folding rower is currently priced at $499, a huge drop from its original $999.99 price tag, for those wanting to bring their workouts home.
While these deals are only valid for a few more days, next week will bring with it loads of new discounts.
On week two of the Black Friday sale (that is, from November 17 to 24), you could pick up some cute Christmas inflatables for the front lawn for 40% off.
If you have any winter travel plans coming up, you could actually get a whole five-piece luggage set for just $98.99. The regular prices is $249.99, so you know you're getting a good deal.
You can also save 70% on the Evenflo Maestro Sport baby car seat, which will be going for only $119.99.
Products such as toolkits, ladders and, of course, tires will also be heavily discounted.
In case that's not enough, check out this list of the best early Black Friday sales across Canada, too.
Good luck, bargain-hunters!
