Bath & Bath Body Works Canada's Early Black Friday Deal Is Here & You Can Also Get Free Candles
All candles are buy one, get one free right now! 😍
Bath & Body Works Canada is offering an early Black Friday deal for one day only and there is also a buy one, get one free candle sale!
With this early Black Friday sale, you get 20% off your entire purchase when shopping both in-store and online until November 11, 2022, at 5:59 a.m. ET.
If you want to get the discount at a store in Canada, you have to show a barcode that was sent out to customers who subscribe to the Bath & Body Works Canada newsletter when at the register.
If you're shopping online, you have to enter the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout after you've added everything to your cart.
Then, the 20% off discount will be applied to qualifying orders.
Since this deal is for your entire purchase, you can save when buying all products including fragrance mists, candles, hand soaps, body creams and shower gels.
Bath & Body Works Canada is also offering a buy one, get one free deal on all candles so you can save on single-wick and three-wick candles.
The sale is happening in-store and online until November 15, 2022, at 5:59 a.m. ET.
When shopping in-store, no coupon is required so the discount will be automatically applied.
If you're shopping online, you just have to add two regular-priced candles to your bag and the deal will automatically apply when you checkout. The lowest-priced item will be free.
However, shipping and handling fees will still apply to the free candle.
Bath & Body Works Canada has holiday scents available now including Vanilla Bean Noel, Winter Candy Apple, Fresh Balsam, Hot Cocoa and Cream, Frosted Cranberry, Crushed Candy Cane, Gingerbread Marshmallow and more!