Best Buy's 'Black Friday Month' 2022 Has Already Started In Canada & You Can Save Hundreds
There are deals on Apple products, TVs, laptops, phones and so much more! 🤑
Get ready, shoppers! Black Friday sales in Canada have already begun, with Best Buy launching its "Black Friday Month" deals across electronics, home appliances, furniture and more.
On Tuesday, November 4, the retailer dropped hundreds of Black Friday discounts across its product range online.
Although there are still several weeks to go before the official day of Black Friday in Canada, large companies are already getting ahead and sharing discounts and deals on their products.
Among the top offers right now are discounts on Sony TVs (save up to $400), JBL Bar 820W sound bars (save up to $500), Gyrocopters- Flash 3.0 Portable Electric Scooters (save up to $350) and Samsung appliance bundles (save up to $600), to name just a few.
Those looking for deals on laptops, monitors and tablets are also in luck, as Best Buy's Black Friday discounts include $100 off ASUS CX1 Chromebooks, $130 off Acer 31.5" gaming monitors and up to $580 off Microsoft tablets.
Even some Apple products are getting the Black Friday treatment at Best Buy, with up to $300 off eligible Macbook Airs and over $600 off qualifying Macbook Pros.
Other electronics you'll get cheaper right now include things like wearable tech, unlocked phones, and cameras and drones.
The chefs among us will also be pleased to spot significant discounts on kitchen appliances like coffee machines and mixers, as well as those products that you know you're an adult when you're excited by them — slow cookers andair fryers.
Overall, shoppers will find price reductions across a huge range of categories, including health and fitness, smart home devices, furniture, vacuums, toys, video games and baby and maternity products, among others.
If you're apprehensive about spending this far from Black Friday itself, don't worry.
Best Buy says its "Black Friday Price Guarantee" means you can shop early knowing that prices will not drop any lower. If they do, the retailer promises to refund the difference.
Before you load up your virtual basket, keep in mind that other Canadian retailers will also be offering big Black Friday discounts over the coming weeks, so it could be worth waiting and shopping around for the best price on big-ticket items.
When is Black Friday in Canada?
This year, Black Friday in Canada lands on November 25, 2022.
In the lead up to the shopping extravaganza, many large companies drop discounts and deals, while others wait until the Friday itself to launch their biggest sale prices.
Sales can usually be found online and in stores, with some retailers even opening early to give customers more shopping hours.
When does Black Friday end?
While Black Friday is, on paper, only one day, most BF sales run ahead of the big day and then throughout the weekend that follows it.
Many sales end on the following Monday, which is often known as Cyber Monday.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the name given to the Monday after Black Friday (which is also the Monday after Thanksgiving in the United States.)
Back when most of our shopping was done IRL, Cyber Monday was created by retailers to encourage shoppers to do some of their spending online.
Which stores in Canada have Black Friday sales?
While not every store subscribes in the traditional way to the shopping spectacular that is Black Friday — we're looking at you Apple and IKEA — most major retailers offer some type of discount, special offer or savings.
In Canada, brands that have previously offered Black Friday sales include companies like Costco, Canadian Tire, Aritzia, Walmart, Sephora, Shoppers Drug Mart, Amazon, to name a few.
Even airlines, phone companies and other well-known brands often get in on the action.
Happy shopping, bargain hunters!