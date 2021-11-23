Apple Canada's 4-Day Black Friday Event Includes Gift Cards Worth Up To $280
Here's everything you need to know.👇💰
If a new iPhone, AirPods, iPad or Mac are on your holiday shopping list, look no further! Apple Canada's Black Friday event lasts four days and you can get gift cards worth up to $280.
From Friday, November 26, the tech giant will launch its multi-day event in recognition of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which will be active online, in-store, via the app, and by calling 1-800-MY-APPLE.
While the products themselves won't be on sale or any cheaper than usual, the retailer is offering gift cards for eligible purchases, varying in value from $70 all the way up to $280.
For example, if you buy an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone SE between November 26 and 29, you'll get $70 back in Apple vouchers. The same deal will be available for Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 purchases.
Buying eligible AirPods will earn you an Apple gift card worth up to $105 while adding an iPad Pro 11" or an iPad Pro 12.9" to your basket will get you $140 back.
You can also get up to $70 worth of gift cards for qualifying purchases of Apple TV, Beats headphones and Apple accessories.
If you want to get the maximum amount back in spendable coupons, you'll want to consider an eligible 27‑inch iMac, which would qualify for up to $280 back.
Apple isn't the only retailer offering Black Friday deals and discounts on electronics.
Costco Canada is promising big savings on a variety of electricals, including things like headphones, speakers, laptops, smartwatches and more.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.