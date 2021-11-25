Zara Canada's Black Friday Sale Has Up To 40% Off & The Discounts Start Tonight
Get ready, shoppers! Zara Canada's Black Friday sale is kicking off on Thursday night and you can get 40% off select clothing, accessories and more.
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to add some new pieces to your wardrobe, this could be it.
The fashion retailer says it will be offering 40% off eligible items from Thursday, November 25, at 8:00 p.m. EST, although there is a catch!
To access the early deals, you'll need to shop via the Zara Canada app. Otherwise, sales will begin on the website at 9:00 p.m. EST.
If you're more of an in-person shopper, or perhaps want to see things IRL before buying, items will be discounted in stores from Friday, November 26.
For those who just can't wait to get started, you can already take a sneak peek at what's going to go on sale right now. This means you can pick out your favourites and the best bargains ahead of Thursday evening, without having to frantically search when the sale starts.
Already, it's clear that there are a bunch of gorgeous winter coats priced at 40% off, as well as jackets, boots, jumpers, bags, shirts, jeans and so much more.
