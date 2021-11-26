The Best Black Friday Clothing Deals You Can Get RN If Your Whole Wardrobe Needs A Refresh
Today is a treat yourself kind of day. 🛍️
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The early bird gets the worm when it comes to scoring the best fashion deals on Black Friday. More often than not, the size you want is the first to go out of stock, so perhaps it's best to act fast when you spot something you love and truly need.
Whether you're looking to stock up on cute and cozy sweaters or splurge on a nice new leather skirt to match those Michael Kors boots you just bought, there are dozens of brands across Canada that have great deals.
To make your online shopping spree go as smoothly as possible, we've curated an alphabetical list of brands with amazing Black Friday sales.
Aéropostale
For a limited time, you can get up to 75% off everything sitewide. All jackets and shackets are currently $50, jeans are only $24 and you can even find cardigans, hoodies and sweats for as little as $15.
Anthropologie
Now until November 28, the brand is offering 30% off all regular-priced and sale items, both in-store and online. The discount will be applied once you add items to your cart.
Ardene
Now until November 28, you can get up to 50% off super cute apparel and accessories sitewide. Make sure to check out these adorable short puffer jackets — they're only $45!
Aritzia
You can save up to 50% on so many stylish clothes and accessories right now. If you're shopping in-store this weekend, some locations will have extended hours.
Athleta
Want to get some new workout clothes? Now until November 28, you can get 20% off your entire purchase. No code is necessary; the discount will be applied once you hit "add to cart."
Banana Republic
If you're looking for something a little fancier for the holidays, you can score 40% off your entire Banana Republic purchase now until November 27, but some exclusions apply.
Bluenotes
Just like at Aéropostale, everything is up to 75% off right now. This includes shackets, cardigans, hoodies and more fun winter fashion.
Buffalo Jeans
Now until November 29, you can get 40% off everything sitewide with the code BF40. Looking to stock up on a few basic tees? They're all $11 right now.
Burton
You can get up to 20% off outerwear and other apparel plus tons of accessories right now. Items start at $10.49.
Coach Outlet
Now's the time to buy a lavish handbag. You can save 70% on a variety of purses and accessories and enjoy free shipping on all orders.
Columbia
You can already get 25% off just about everything and now you can get 50% off door crasher items that start at $8.50. Now until December 13, you can get free shipping when you spend $200 or more.
Dynamite Clothing
If you're looking for some cute holiday party outfits, you can shop at Dynamite and get 70% off almost everything in-store and online now until November 29.
Everlane
Known for their ethically-produced denim, Everlane is offering up to 40% off their top winter styles now until November 29. Items start at just $26.
Frank And Oak
The sustainable Canadian brand is having a 30% off sitewide sale and all you have to do is use the code BF30 to secure your discount.
Garage Clothing
Now until November 29, you can buy one, get one 50% off with some exclusions on super-stylish clothes and accessories.
H&M
Right now you can score 20% off trendy and affordable fashion like this pink hoodie that's only $11.99.
Harry Rosen
Along with 40% off all regular-priced menswear, you can also score a FREE shoe tree when you buy any pair of regularly priced shoes. You can also get 20% off dress shirts when you purchase one, 25% off when you purchase two, and 30% off when you purchase three.
Kate Spade
Now until November 28, you can get up to 50% off just about everything at Kate Spade with the code BLACKFRIYAY. This roulette small saddle bag is now just $99!
Lacoste
You can get 40% off pretty much everything now until November 28 and score free shipping on all orders.
Levi's
Now until November 28, you can score 30% off select items online. For instance, these So High Bootcut Men's Jeans are now on sale for $89.60.
lululemon
For a limited time, you can save big on loads of popular items like the Align tank and leggings. You can also get the MIRROR home workout system and save $650 on it until November 29!
Michael Kors
For a limited time, you can save up to 70% on clothes and accessories plus an extra 25% on just about everything sitewide.
MICHI
This activewear company based in Toronto is offering up to 75% off select items and an extra 20% off sale bras and leggings with the code SAVE20.
Nordstrom Canada
Right now, you can get up to 50% off items in stores and online for women, men, kids and the home. This long sleeve bodysuit is now just $17.40 and this silk camisole is only $11!
Old Navy
Now until November 29, you can get 50% off just about everything including pajama pants that are now $10 and jeans starting at $20.
Saks Fifth Ave
The major retailer is offering 75% off designer styles until November 30. You can earn a $75 gift card on a $150 purchase with the code BLKFRISF.
Silk Maison
Do you love all things silky? With the code BFR30, you can get 30% off dresses, pajamas, coats and more. Although sale items are excluded, you can still find up to 70% off on clearance items.
Spanx
From activewear and undergarments to faux-leather leggings, you can score 20% off everything sitewide now until November 30.
Tentree
You can save up to 50% on sustainable essentials and other apparel at tentree's "Green Friday" sale. Some T-shirts are on sale for $17.50.
TKEES
The Canadian fashion brand rarely has a sale, so the one running now until November 29 is the perfect time to shop for stylish basics. You can get 75% off select footwear, up to 50% off select CORE clothing and 25% off CORE footwear.