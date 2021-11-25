20 Black Friday Scores You Can Get At lululemon This Weekend From Clothes To Accessories
Black Friday & Cyber Monday specials on everything including men's and women's clothing and accessories.
lululemon continues to be the biggest activewear brand in Canada and for good reason. The inclusive sizing and high-quality materials make it hard to turn down a shopping spree, especially with the holidays around the corner.
Whether you're picking out something for yourself, a friend or a family member, you can score amazing items during lululemon's Black Friday sale event starting Friday, November 25 across Canada.
There are great finds in all categories including women's clothes, men's clothes and accessories. Here are 20 marked-down items you can add to your cart. If you order online, you have the option to pick it up at your local store or curbside in two hours.
Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25"
Price: $99 (
$138)
Details: You can't go wrong with a black pair of leggings. This pair will help you smash intense workouts with its four-way stretch and sweat-wicking fabric. In short, these leggings are as strong as you are.
$99 on lululemon
In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra Light Support, A/B Cup
Price: $39 (
$68)
Details: This bra, designed for yoga, is buttery-soft like you won't believe. It's quick-drying and sweat-wicking while still offering support for light-impact activities. It comes in a bunch of different colours like black, smoky topaz and pink puff.
$39 on lululemon
Align™ Tank Top
Price: $39 (
$68)
Details: One of the lululemon's most popular items is the buttery-soft Align tank that pairs perfectly with the Align leggings. This tank is a bit cropped but if you're looking for more coverage you can get the waist-length tank instead.
$39 on lululemon
Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Price: $54 (
$78)
Details: This mesh t-shirt was designed for running with minimal seams to reduce chafing. And because it's mesh it means it's extremely breathable so you can comfortably run that 5K! It comes in 25 fun colours like mint green and autumn red.
$54 on lululemon
Metal Vent Tech Hoodie 2.0
Price: $59 (
$98)
Details: Just like the Metal Vent Tech t-shirt, this hoodie has seamless construction to prevent chafing while running and working out. It's available in six colours including red, blue and black.
$59 on lululemon
Unlimit High-Rise Tight 25"
Price: $79 (
$98)
Details: Powered by lululemon's infamous Nulu™ fabric, these buttery-soft tights will have you bending and stretching with ease. You can get it in a bunch of different colours including black, red merlot and navy.
$79 on lululemon
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28"
Price: $69 (
$98)
Details: Designed for yoga, these sweat-wicking leggings have a cotton-soft feel to them and four-way stretch so you can make any position on the mat without skipping a beat.
$69 on lululemon
Ripstop Paracord Crossbody
Price: $29 (
$38)
Details: Some of us don't need a big bag for running errands. This one is big enough to hold the essentials: phone, keys and wallet. You can get it in black, grey or brown with bright green reflective straps.
$29 on lululemon
Bowline Pant 30" Utilitech
Price: $79 (
$138)
Details: These pants are so versatile because you can dress them up or dress them down depending on your mood. They're slim yet stretchy and they come in seven different colours.
$79 on lululemon
All Yours Hoodie
Price: $79 (
$108)
Details: This item is an online exclusive so you're not going to find this in stores. This hoodie comes in white or black and it's made with a soft cotton-blend fleece that'll keep you cozy during the winter months.
$79 on lululemon
All the Essentials Kit
Price: $29 (
$48)
Details: If you've been searching for the perfect travel bag, look no further. This kit is small yet sturdy and allows you to access your toiletries quickly because of the wide, diagonal zip opening.
$29 on lululemon
5 Year Basic Long Sleeve Shirt Henley
Price: $34 (
$74)
Details: This long-time fan favourite is sure to be a crowd-pleaser this holiday season. It's a lightweight shirt made with Pima cotton and lyocell for optimal softness. You can get one in heathered grey or heathered black.
$34 on lululemon
Warpstreme High-Rise 7/8 Jogger
Price: $99 (
$138)
Details: Another online exclusive, these wrinkle-resistant joggers can be worn at home, in the office or out on the town. They come in a bunch of different colours but the navy seems to be a crowd-pleaser.
$99 on lululemon
Ebb to Train Bra Medium Support, C/D Cup
Price: $39 (
$74)
Details: This racerback bra allows you to go all in (without falling out) in all your workout classes. It has a long line which means you can wear it as a tank with high-waisted leggings for a model-off-duty type of look.
$39 on lululemon
Essential Tank Top Pleated
Price: $39 (
$34)
Details: On days you feel as though you have nothing to wear, this tank is a very much grab-and-go item that pairs nicely with just about anything in your closet. You can get it in white, black or spiced chai (pink).
$39 on lululemon
Surge Lined Short 6"
Price: $39 (
$68)
Details: These shorts are designed for running and can be worn all year round. In the winter, you can just wear them over thermal long johns. It has a roomy fit through the glutes and thighs.
$39 on lululemon
Love Crew Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Price: $39 (
$48)
Details: This super-soft crew neck will never go out of style. It's an easy fit to keep you cool and has a lot of stretch for mobility. Consider this your new everyday essential.
$39 on lululemon
Core Backpack 2.0 20L
Price: $99 (
$158)
Details: For that person who loves a weekend getaway, you can gift them this backpack that offers lower lumbar support and has plenty of pockets for easy-access storage. It has room to fit a 16-inch laptop, too.
$99 on lululemon
Beyond the Studio Jogger
Price: $79 (
$118)
Details: These comfy nylon joggers are the perfect thing to throw on after a workout. They have a slim fit that skims the body and because they're black, they go with everything in the closet.