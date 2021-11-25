Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
black friday

20 Black Friday Scores You Can Get At lululemon This Weekend From Clothes To Accessories

Black Friday & Cyber Monday specials on everything including men's and women's clothing and accessories.

20 Black Friday Scores You Can Get At lululemon This Weekend From Clothes To Accessories
Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime, @lululemon | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

lululemon continues to be the biggest activewear brand in Canada and for good reason. The inclusive sizing and high-quality materials make it hard to turn down a shopping spree, especially with the holidays around the corner.

Whether you're picking out something for yourself, a friend or a family member, you can score amazing items during lululemon's Black Friday sale event starting Friday, November 25 across Canada.

There are great finds in all categories including women's clothes, men's clothes and accessories. Here are 20 marked-down items you can add to your cart. If you order online, you have the option to pick it up at your local store or curbside in two hours.

Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25"

Price: $99 ($138)

Details: You can't go wrong with a black pair of leggings. This pair will help you smash intense workouts with its four-way stretch and sweat-wicking fabric. In short, these leggings are as strong as you are.

$99 on lululemon

In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra Light Support, A/B Cup

Price: $39 ($68)

Details: This bra, designed for yoga, is buttery-soft like you won't believe. It's quick-drying and sweat-wicking while still offering support for light-impact activities. It comes in a bunch of different colours like black, smoky topaz and pink puff.

$39 on lululemon

Align™ Tank Top

Price: $39 ($68)

Details: One of the lululemon's most popular items is the buttery-soft Align tank that pairs perfectly with the Align leggings. This tank is a bit cropped but if you're looking for more coverage you can get the waist-length tank instead.

$39 on lululemon

Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0

Price: $54 ($78)

Details: This mesh t-shirt was designed for running with minimal seams to reduce chafing. And because it's mesh it means it's extremely breathable so you can comfortably run that 5K! It comes in 25 fun colours like mint green and autumn red.

$54 on lululemon

Metal Vent Tech Hoodie 2.0

Price: $59 ($98)

Details: Just like the Metal Vent Tech t-shirt, this hoodie has seamless construction to prevent chafing while running and working out. It's available in six colours including red, blue and black.

$59 on lululemon

Unlimit High-Rise Tight 25"

Price: $79 ($98)

Details: Powered by lululemon's infamous Nulu™ fabric, these buttery-soft tights will have you bending and stretching with ease. You can get it in a bunch of different colours including black, red merlot and navy.

$79 on lululemon

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28"

Price: $69 ($98)

Details: Designed for yoga, these sweat-wicking leggings have a cotton-soft feel to them and four-way stretch so you can make any position on the mat without skipping a beat.

$69 on lululemon

Ripstop Paracord Crossbody

Price: $29 ($38)

Details: Some of us don't need a big bag for running errands. This one is big enough to hold the essentials: phone, keys and wallet. You can get it in black, grey or brown with bright green reflective straps.

$29 on lululemon

Bowline Pant 30" Utilitech

Price: $79 ($138)

Details: These pants are so versatile because you can dress them up or dress them down depending on your mood. They're slim yet stretchy and they come in seven different colours.

$79 on lululemon

All Yours Hoodie

Price: $79 ($108)

Details: This item is an online exclusive so you're not going to find this in stores. This hoodie comes in white or black and it's made with a soft cotton-blend fleece that'll keep you cozy during the winter months.

$79 on lululemon

All the Essentials Kit

Price: $29 ($48)

Details: If you've been searching for the perfect travel bag, look no further. This kit is small yet sturdy and allows you to access your toiletries quickly because of the wide, diagonal zip opening.

$29 on lululemon

5 Year Basic Long Sleeve Shirt Henley

Price: $34 ($74)

Details: This long-time fan favourite is sure to be a crowd-pleaser this holiday season. It's a lightweight shirt made with Pima cotton and lyocell for optimal softness. You can get one in heathered grey or heathered black.

$34 on lululemon

Warpstreme High-Rise 7/8 Jogger

Price: $99 ($138)

Details: Another online exclusive, these wrinkle-resistant joggers can be worn at home, in the office or out on the town. They come in a bunch of different colours but the navy seems to be a crowd-pleaser.

$99 on lululemon

Ebb to Train Bra Medium Support, C/D Cup

Price: $39 ($74)

Details: This racerback bra allows you to go all in (without falling out) in all your workout classes. It has a long line which means you can wear it as a tank with high-waisted leggings for a model-off-duty type of look.

$39 on lululemon

Essential Tank Top Pleated

Price: $39 ($34)

Details: On days you feel as though you have nothing to wear, this tank is a very much grab-and-go item that pairs nicely with just about anything in your closet. You can get it in white, black or spiced chai (pink).

$39 on lululemon

Surge Lined Short 6"

Price: $39 ($68)

Details: These shorts are designed for running and can be worn all year round. In the winter, you can just wear them over thermal long johns. It has a roomy fit through the glutes and thighs.

$39 on lululemon

Love Crew Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Price: $39 ($48)

Details: This super-soft crew neck will never go out of style. It's an easy fit to keep you cool and has a lot of stretch for mobility. Consider this your new everyday essential.

$39 on lululemon

Core Backpack 2.0 20L

Price: $99 ($158)

Details: For that person who loves a weekend getaway, you can gift them this backpack that offers lower lumbar support and has plenty of pockets for easy-access storage. It has room to fit a 16-inch laptop, too.

$99 on lululemon

Beyond the Studio Jogger

Price: $79 ($118)

Details: These comfy nylon joggers are the perfect thing to throw on after a workout. They have a slim fit that skims the body and because they're black, they go with everything in the closet.

$79 on lululemon

Dyson Canada Black Friday Deals On Vacuums, Air Purifiers, Hair Tools & More

You can save up to $150 on Dyson products and score some freebies.

@dyson | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

One of the best times of the year to splurge on a new Dyson product is on Black Friday and we've gathered all the best offers you can get right now.

Keep Reading Show less

Ardene's Black Friday Sale Includes $45 Puffer Jackets That Come In A Bunch Of Different Colours

Yet another Aritzia dupe FTW! ✨

Ardene

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday quickly approach, the deals just keep rolling in — and Ardene has certainly gotten on board.

Keep Reading Show less

This Canadian Company Makes Leakproof Period Underwear & There's A Huge Black Friday Sale On Now

You can score up to 50% off Knix products and they are life-changing! 🙌

@knix | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Aunt Flow is literally the last person any of us want to deal with — especially around the holidays. But one Canadian company has designed products that make things a little easier to manage.

Keep Reading Show less

Costco Canada's Black Friday Sale Includes Everyday Items & Even Condoms Are Cheaper

Anybody running out to get this deal?

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

During the Costco Canada Black Friday sale that's happening this year, shoppers can find deals on almost everything and even condoms are cheaper right now.

If anyone is looking to save some money while shopping at the wholesale retailer but doesn't want to go big and take advantage of the deals on electronics, there are even everyday household items on sale that can be purchased.

Keep Reading Show less