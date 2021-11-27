You Can Shop The Michael Kors Black Friday Weekend Sale & Get Up To 70% Off Your Entire Order
An offer you can't refuse.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Those who enjoy the finer things in life can treat themselves to something spectacular this weekend. Michael Kors is having a massive Black Friday weekend sale and items are 70% off.
You can find handbags, boots and stylish accessories starting at just $10. There's actually a ton you can get for less than $50 like this pair of men's trousers for $43.50 or this knit beanie for $29.25.
But people don't shop at MK for the hats, they shop for the lavish bags! Bags range anywhere from $39 to $897 with tons of options around $100. This Mercer Large Saffiano Leather Tote Bag is now on sale for $134.25 (originally $378) and this Fulton Large Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag is now on sale for $119 (originally $328).
You may add one too many items to your cart and then realize you have to let some of them go to meet your budget. If that's the case, you can actually pay the total amount in four installments using Afterpay.
Michael Kors
