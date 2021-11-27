Trending Tags

You Can Shop The Michael Kors Black Friday Weekend Sale & Get Up To 70% Off Your Entire Order

An offer you can't refuse.

@petite_poise | Instagram, May Ning | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Those who enjoy the finer things in life can treat themselves to something spectacular this weekend. Michael Kors is having a massive Black Friday weekend sale and items are 70% off.

You can find handbags, boots and stylish accessories starting at just $10. There's actually a ton you can get for less than $50 like this pair of men's trousers for $43.50 or this knit beanie for $29.25.

But people don't shop at MK for the hats, they shop for the lavish bags! Bags range anywhere from $39 to $897 with tons of options around $100. This Mercer Large Saffiano Leather Tote Bag is now on sale for $134.25 (originally $378) and this Fulton Large Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag is now on sale for $119 (originally $328).

You may add one too many items to your cart and then realize you have to let some of them go to meet your budget. If that's the case, you can actually pay the total amount in four installments using Afterpay.

Michael Kors

Details: The Black Friday sale at Michael Kors is heating up and you can get up to 70% off your entire order this weekend. You can shop bags, watches, clothes, shoes and accessories starting at $11.25.

TUSHY Is Having A Black Friday Sale On Bidets & Their Promo Code Is LOL Funny

Clearly that kid who always made poop jokes in middle school is now the marketing director.

@hellotushy | Instagram

It's time to talk about the way to go number two because using toilet paper is out and bidets are in. Not only is using a bidet more gentle on the planet (not to mention your bum), but it's also kinder on your wallet since you don't have to use as much toilet paper.

This Heated Eye Massager From Amazon Canada Can Relieve Your Eye Strain & Headaches

You can get $26 off right now!

@renphogroup | Instagram

It can feel like you're constantly staring at a screen these days, switching from your work computer during the day to your TV at night (and your phone in between).

8 Small Businesses In Toronto With Some Pretty Sweet Cyber Week Sales

It's Small Business Saturday after all!

@mossdanforth | Instagram, @irishdesignhouse | Instagram

At this point, most Torontonians are aware that this weekend is jam-packed with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. But did you know that today is also Small Business Saturday?

7 Coffee Makers You Can Get On Sale RN If Caffeine Is The Only Reason You Get Up Every Morning

Sales on Nespresso, Keurig, De'Longhi and more!

Amazon Canada, @nespresso.ca | Instagram

There's nothing quite like a cup of freshly brewed coffee to start your day. Dropping $6 on your favourite Starbucks beverage every morning can get expensive though, so why not try making your own with one of these coffee machines that are on sale for Black Friday?

