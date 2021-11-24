Dynamite's Black Friday Deals Are Here & Your Closet Has Never Been More Ready
Save 30% to 70% off almost everything! 🛍️
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
You can get a head start on tackling your Black Friday wishlist now instead of waiting until the weekend because brands are offering early deals. It's a good idea to start shopping ASAP so you're not faced with your favourite items going out of stock.
Canadian clothing brand Dynamite just launched their Black Friday sale today and you can save up to 70% off almost everything in stores and online. The in-store deal runs until November 29 when stores close and online until November 30 at 3 a.m. EST.
There are over 2,000 items on sale ranging from satin party dresses to stylish winter coats.
Owned by the same parent company, Garage Clothing also began their Black Friday event today with a buy one, get one 50% off deal.
Ardene is another Canadian fashion brand that started its Cyber Weekend sale early, too. The brand is offering up to 50% off almost everything with free shipping over $20. There are also door crasher deals like sweaters for $15 and puffers for $45.
You can also check out our full list of early Black Friday clothing deals and stay on the lookout for more fashion deals as we cover them throughout Cyber Weekend.
Dynamite
Details: From now until November 30, you can save anywhere from 30% to 70% on almost everything in-store and online. Orders over $40 will ship for free between 3 to 7 business days (except Nunavut, Yukon or the Northwest Territories).