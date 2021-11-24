Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
black friday

Dynamite's Black Friday Deals Are Here & Your Closet Has Never Been More Ready

Save 30% to 70% off almost everything! 🛍️

Dynamite's Black Friday Deals Are Here & Your Closet Has Never Been More Ready
Dynamite

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

You can get a head start on tackling your Black Friday wishlist now instead of waiting until the weekend because brands are offering early deals. It's a good idea to start shopping ASAP so you're not faced with your favourite items going out of stock.

Canadian clothing brand Dynamite just launched their Black Friday sale today and you can save up to 70% off almost everything in stores and online. The in-store deal runs until November 29 when stores close and online until November 30 at 3 a.m. EST.

There are over 2,000 items on sale ranging from satin party dresses to stylish winter coats.

Owned by the same parent company, Garage Clothing also began their Black Friday event today with a buy one, get one 50% off deal.

Ardene is another Canadian fashion brand that started its Cyber Weekend sale early, too. The brand is offering up to 50% off almost everything with free shipping over $20. There are also door crasher deals like sweaters for $15 and puffers for $45.

You can also check out our full list of early Black Friday clothing deals and stay on the lookout for more fashion deals as we cover them throughout Cyber Weekend.

Dynamite

Details: From now until November 30, you can save anywhere from 30% to 70% on almost everything in-store and online. Orders over $40 will ship for free between 3 to 7 business days (except Nunavut, Yukon or the Northwest Territories).

Find It On DYNAMITE

From Your Site Articles

Ardene's Black Friday Sale Includes $45 Puffer Jackets That Come In A Bunch Of Different Colours

Yet another Aritzia dupe FTW! ✨

Ardene

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday quickly approach, the deals just keep rolling in — and Ardene has certainly gotten on board.

Keep Reading Show less

This Canadian Company Makes Leakproof Period Underwear & There's A Huge Black Friday Sale On Now

You can score up to 50% off Knix products and they are life-changing! 🙌

@knix | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Aunt Flow is literally the last person any of us want to deal with — especially around the holidays. But one Canadian company has designed products that make things a little easier to manage.

Keep Reading Show less

Costco Canada's Black Friday Sale Includes Everyday Items & Even Condoms Are Cheaper

Anybody running out to get this deal?

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

During the Costco Canada Black Friday sale that's happening this year, shoppers can find deals on almost everything and even condoms are cheaper right now.

If anyone is looking to save some money while shopping at the wholesale retailer but doesn't want to go big and take advantage of the deals on electronics, there are even everyday household items on sale that can be purchased.

Keep Reading Show less

Mejuri's Black Friday Sale Is Officially Here & You Can Save On A Ton Of Minimalist Jewelry

How can one store have so many pretty things? 😍

@mejuri | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're on the hunt for something gold and shiny, you'll be pleased to know that Mejuri just launched their Black Friday sale today. No signup or promo code is needed — all you have to do is head over to their site and start shopping. The discount will be applied to your cart.

Keep Reading Show less