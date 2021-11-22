Mejuri Just Launched An Exclusive Black Friday Sale & Here's How You Can Get In On It
20% off can go a long way with diamonds! ✨
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If there was a best time to treat yourself, it would probably be Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Although they're not officially until the end of the week, you can already find sweet deals starting today — including this exclusive sale on stunning jewelry at Mejuri.
If you haven't heard about it yet, that's probably because it's only available to people who are signed up to their email list. But gaining access is simple: just head over to Mejuri to subscribe to their emails and you'll get 20% off jewelry sitewide with a minimum spend of $150.
20% might not seem like a huge discount, but depending on what you're looking for, you can actually save hundreds of dollars.
Whether you're browsing for yourself or on the hunt for a holiday gift, there are tons of beautiful pieces to consider — like these bold hoops for $156 (originally $195), this super cool snake ring for $304 (originally $380), and this timeless diamond necklace for $312 (originally $390).
Details: Starting today, you can get exclusive access to Mejuri's early Black Friday sale if you sign up to their email list. With a minimum purchase of $150, you can score 20% on gorgeous pieces of jewelry sitewide.