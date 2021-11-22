Trending Tags

Mejuri Just Launched An Exclusive Black Friday Sale & Here's How You Can Get In On It

20% off can go a long way with diamonds! ✨

@mejuri | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If there was a best time to treat yourself, it would probably be Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Although they're not officially until the end of the week, you can already find sweet deals starting today — including this exclusive sale on stunning jewelry at Mejuri.

If you haven't heard about it yet, that's probably because it's only available to people who are signed up to their email list. But gaining access is simple: just head over to Mejuri to subscribe to their emails and you'll get 20% off jewelry sitewide with a minimum spend of $150.

20% might not seem like a huge discount, but depending on what you're looking for, you can actually save hundreds of dollars.

Whether you're browsing for yourself or on the hunt for a holiday gift, there are tons of beautiful pieces to consider — like these bold hoops for $156 (originally $195), this super cool snake ring for $304 (originally $380), and this timeless diamond necklace for $312 (originally $390).

Mejuri

Details: Starting today, you can get exclusive access to Mejuri's early Black Friday sale if you sign up to their email list. With a minimum purchase of $150, you can score 20% on gorgeous pieces of jewelry sitewide.

Find It On MEJURI

7 Amazon Canada Tips & Tricks For Black Friday That'll Help You Score The Biggest Deals

"Alexa ... bring me the bargains!" 🙌

Ifeelstock | Dreamstime, Calvin L. Leake | Dreamstime

If you're preparing to drop a load of cash during Amazon Canada's Black Friday sale, these shopping hacks and insider tips may help you save some serious money.

The giant retailer has already confirmed that this year it will have "more deals than ever," with discounts across a range of products, including fashion, electronics, Amazon devices and brands, entertainment and more.

IKEA Canada's Black Friday Event Has Landed & Here Are All The Details

It's greener than ever — and you can snag an in-store credit!

Dennizn | Dreamstime, @ikea | Instagram

If you're trying to be a little more conscious with your shopping, IKEA Canada's Black Friday initiative called "Green Friday" might just have the best deals for you.

The home furnishing store's month-long campaign during the traditionally wild shopping month of November is meant to show that sustainable living is easier and more affordable than ever.

Indigo’s Black Friday Sale Is On Now & You Can Get Up To 40% Off Books, Home Decor & Much More

It's on now until November 28. 📚

Indigo

If you thought Indigo's pre-Black Friday deals were impressive, then get a load of this. The Black Friday sale is on now until November 28 with huge savings on everything from best-selling books to stocking stuffers to cozy sleepwear.

Aritzia's 'Warm Up' Black Friday Sale Is Here & You Can Get Up To 50% Off Winter Goodies

Don't you love a good deal?

@aritzia | Instagram

Attention, shoppers! Black Friday at Artizia is here early via their "warm-up" sale before the main event on Friday, November 26, and the deals are already so good.

The popular retailer currently has up to 50% off of a wide variety of clothing, and your winter wardrobe is definitely nudging you to take a scroll through all of the chic items on major discount.

