Coach Is Having A Black Friday Sale & You Can Save Up To 40% On Bags And So Much More

It's time to secure the bag.

Coach Is Having A Black Friday Sale & You Can Save Up To 40% On Bags And So Much More
Phartisan | Dreamstime, @coach | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We're diving headfirst into Cyber Weekend with incredible deals and stock is moving fast! We have some amazing sales to share with you, including Coach bags starting at just $148.

The brand has two major deals going on right now at the same time. You can save 40% a number of Coach Beat Bags or you can get 25% off select full-priced items including bags, shoes and other accessories when you use the code THANKS25.

You can score a good discount on popular items like this Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Beadchain for $371.25 (originally $495) or this really convenient Wristlet In Colorblock Signature Canvas for $71.25 (originally $95).

This sale event is not to be confused with the Coach Outlet Black Friday deals, which is the site for Coach's made-for-outlet and overstock products. Coach Outlet items tend to be more affordable and right now you can save an extra 25% on already discounted that are already up to 65% off.

Coach

Details: Treat yourself or someone you love to a new handbag this holiday season with Coach's Black Friday deals. Right now you can save 40% on Beat bags and 25% on select regular-priced items. Shipping is free on all orders and takes between 7 to 9 days with custom or monogrammed items taking an additional 2 to 3 days to ship.

Find It On COACH

The Black Friday Sale At Jenny Bird Will Save You Up To 50% On Cute Canadian-Made Jewelry

♫ This is what dreeeeams are made of. ♫

_jennybird | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

What better time to splurge on stunning jewelry than the present? Today and tomorrow, you can get up to 50% off rings, necklaces, earrings and more at Jenny Bird.

6 Black Friday Travel Deals In Canada That Will Make Your Next Vacation So Much Cheaper

Including sales from Air Canada, WestJet, Booking.com and more! ✈️

@westjet | Instagram, @bookingcom | Instagram

If you've been dreaming of taking a vacation ASAP, look no further! These Black Friday travel deals in Canada include discounts on flights, hotels and packages, which means your next trip could be way cheaper than expected.

Whether you're looking for specific international flights, local hotel packages or just a genuine bargain, these companies are offering up to 70% off.

Foot Locker's Black Friday Deals Are Here & You Can Save Up To 25% On Your Entire Order

Get discounts on Converse, Nike, Timberland and all your favourite brands!

Deanpictures | Dreamstime, @footlocker | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Looking to buy a new pair of shoes for yourself or someone else as a holiday gift? While you can shop directly from brands like Reebok, you can also find a variety of deals from major retailers like Sport Chek and Foot Locker that carry multiple brands.

Zara Canada's Black Friday Sale Has Up To 40% Off & The Discounts Start Tonight

Get ready, fashion fiends! 🛍

Tupungato | Dreamstime, Tea | Dreamstime

Get ready, shoppers! Zara Canada's Black Friday sale is kicking off on Thursday night and you can get 40% off select clothing, accessories and more.

If you've been waiting for the perfect time to add some new pieces to your wardrobe, this could be it.

