Sport Chek's Black Friday Sale Starts Today & Here's What You Can Save Up To 60% On
Get BIG discounts on coats, shoes, electronics and winter sports gear.
There are tons of early Black Friday deals popping up every day and we're excited to share the best ones with you. There are all sorts of fashion deals going on, but if you're specifically looking for sportswear and winter gear, Sport Chek is the place to go.
The retailer launched its Black Friday sale today and most of the deals run until December 1. Here's a rundown of all the categories and discounts you can find in store and online right now.
Clothing & Jackets
Details: Now is the perfect time to buy a winter coat from Sport Chek since they're up to 60% off. Brands like Helly Henson, North Face, Columbia are available in women's, men's and kids' sizes. You can save on other clothing items like t-shirts and snow pants, too.
Shoes
Details: You can save up to $70 on shoes from Under Armour, New Balance, adidas, Timberland and plenty of other brands right now.
Electronics
Details: You can grab a new fitness watch or GoPro camera up to $200 off right now. Unlike the other deals, these end dates vary with some ending earlier than December 1 so make sure to double-check if you're planning on shopping later.
Socks
Details: You can get a second pair or set of socks for 50% off when you buy one pair. The second item must be of equal or lesser value to get the deal and door crashers and items ending in .98 cents can be the first but not the second discounted item.
Ski & Snowboard
Details: If you ski or snowboard, you can find gear like helmets, boots, boards and goggles for up to 50% off. Brands include Rossignol, Dakine and Capix just to name a few.