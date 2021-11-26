Trending Tags

black friday

Reebok Canada's Black Friday Sale Includes 50% Off & Free Gifts In Stores

You can get a pair of the Classic Leather sneakers for just $60.

Reebok Canada's Black Friday Sale Includes 50% Off & Free Gifts In Stores
@reebokcanada | Instagram

One of the best Black Friday deals today is Reebok Canada's 50% off sitewide sale. Thousand of items are marked down including women's, men's and children's shoes and apparel. All you have to do is use the code BLACKFRI at checkout.

One of the brand's most popular shoes, the Classic Leather Sneakers, is on sale for just $60 now until November 29. You can shop for other best-selling items like these black Classic Leather Legacy Shoes now just $55, or the Prince Club C 85 Shoes now just $65.

Those who prefer shopping in person can hit up their nearest Reebok store either today or on the weekend to score a FREE gift with purchase (no minimum spend required). Who doesn't love free stuff?

Reebok Canada

Details: Now until November 29, you can get 50% off everything sitewide with the code BLACKFRI. This includes not only shoes but all clothing and accessories, too. You can even score an extra 50% off all outlet items!

Find It On REEBOK CANADA

