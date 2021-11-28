Trending Tags

The SSENSE Cyber Monday Sale Is So Good & You Can Get Up 50% Off Everything Right Now

Everything from sneakers to designer bags. 🙌

May Ning | Narcity, @seebychloe | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We love a home-grown company and SSENSE has been making waves since it launched in Montreal back in 2003. The retailer notably carries trendy brands and luxury items that Canadians may have a hard time finding anywhere else.

This Cyber Weekend, SSENSE is having a massive sale and you can get up to 50% off everything. The sale includes household brands like Nike where you can get popular shoes like the Black Challenger OG Sneakers for just $72 (originally $120).

Other items on sale include these sherpa-lined Dr. Martens Black Faux-Fur 2976 Lenore Boots for $161 (originally $220) that are perfect for winter. Converse and Adidas have some pretty good deals, too, if you're looking for sneakers.

If you really want to treat yourself or someone special to something spectacular, you can find designer bags like this See by CHLOÉ Black Mini Joan Bag for $275 (originally $430) or this JACQUEMUS Black 'Le Grand Chiquito' Top Handle Bag for $725 (originally $1,050).

There are incredible discounts on menswear, womenswear, and everything else, all starting at just $15.

Details: This Cyber Weekend, you can get up to 50% off brands you know and love and free standard shipping on all orders (except restricted product orders). There is no set end date according to the website, but we recommended shopping sooner rather than later as stock could be limited.

