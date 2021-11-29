Trending Tags

14 Cyber Monday Deals On Amazon Canada That'll Make You Want To Hit That 'Add To Cart' Button

A massage gun, a smart garden, a coffee maker and more!

@bose | Instagram, @therabody | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Even though Black Friday is over, you still have another chance to score a great deal now that it's Cyber Monday.

Whether you're looking to score beauty deals (like this new Revlon brush for $45) or if you're hunting down a cheap exercise bike, you'll be surprised by the number of things that are on sale today.

So, if you haven't quite finished up your holiday shopping or didn't find the satisfying deal you were hoping for this weekend, here are 14 random yet useful and stylish things you can buy on Amazon Canada you'll be glad you didn't miss out on.

Echo Dot 4th Generation Smart Speaker

Amazon Canada

Price: $34.99 ($69.99)

Details: This popular smart speaker is the go-to for shoppers who use Alexa. You can use voice control to manage your entertainment, music, smart home and more, all while enjoying the crisp sound it produces.

$34.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Keurig K-Compact Single Serve Coffee Maker

Amazon Canada

Price: $48 ($89)

Details: This single-serve coffee machine is slim, stylish and energy-efficient. With three cup sizes to choose from, this simple machine will brew you the perfect morning coffee with little-to-no effort.

$48 On AMAZON CANADA

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Amazon Canada

Price: $68.99 ($89.99)

Details: You can save $21 on this Pro Controller, which is an alternative way to play your Nintendo Switch. You can use it when your Switch is docked or undocked, as well as in tabletop mode which allows your Switch to become the TV screen.

$68.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Revlon One-Step 1-1/2-Inch Root Booster Round Brush

Amazon Canada

Price: $44.99 ($64.99)

Details: Revlon just launched their newest hair brush, which is smaller than the oh-so-popular Hot Air Brush (also on sale for Cyber Monday!). This brush is perfect for styling curtain bangs, layers and short hair.

$44.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

Amazon Canada

Price: $19.99 ($29.99)

Details: If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, you can get this Bluetooth tracker for just $20 today. It'll connect with an app on your phone, so you can locate your missing items easily without the frustration of frantically looking around for an hour.

$19.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Philips Analog Viva Air Fryer

Amazon Canada

Price: $99 ($183.51)

Details: If you still haven't hopped on the air fryer train, you're in luck! You can get this top-rated Philips air fryer for almost half-off today.

$99 On AMAZON CANADA

Theragun Prime 4th Generation Massage Gun

Amazon Canada

Price: $329 ($399)

Details: The mega-popular 4th Generation Theragun is $70 off right now. These massage guns rarely go on sale, so if you were planning on getting one at some point, now might be your best chance at scoring a good discount.

$329 On AMAZON CANADA

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

Amazon Canada

Price: $1,369.99 ($1,869.99)

Details: This fancy Samsung laptop can also be converted into a tablet. It's a touch screen and comes with an S-Pen you can use to draw directly on it. The screen also folds backward, allowing you to use it as a tablet.

$1.369.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Philips Sonicare Protective Clean Electric Toothbrush

Amazon Canada

Price: $89.95 ($129.95)

Details: Do your smile a favour this Cyber Monday and invest in a great toothbrush. With three modes to choose from, you can customize this Philips brush to suit your needs. It's equipped with pressure sensors that work to make sure you aren't brushing too hard and damaging your gums.

$89.95 On AMAZON CANADA

Samsung 32-Inch The Frame Smart TV

Amazon Canada

Price: $598 ($798)

Details: If you don't love the look of a traditional TV, skip the eyesore and transform your TV area into art with the popular Samsung "The Frame" smart TV. When you're on watching TV, the screen turns into whatever piece of artwork you want to appear.

$598 On AMAZON CANADA

NutriBullet PRO 900 Series

Amazon Canada

Price: $62.99 ($109.99)

Details: You can upgrade your smoothie routine with this powerful NutriBullet today. It comes with two cups and a to-go lid so you can easily throw your morning smoothie in your tote bag while you're on the go.

$62.99 On AMAZON CANADA

AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 

Amazon Canada

Price: $134.95 ($229.95)

Details: You can enjoy your very own freshly grown greens all year round with this sleek smart garden. With six pods to harvest, the machine will remind you when it needs watering and will automatically turn the LED grow lights on and off.

$134.95 On AMAZON CANADA

Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth 360 Speaker

Amazon Canada

Price: $229 ($369)

Details: This powerful Bose speaker will let you experience stunning sound with 360-degree coverage. With 16 hours of play time, you can blast your favourite tunes all day long without having to plug it in to charge.

$229 On AMAZON CANADA

NOHAUS Pallet Ergonomic Office Chair 

Amazon Canada

Price: $195.99 ($279.99)

Details: If your current WFH setup is less than optimal, it might be time to invest in an ergonomic chair. Reviews say this chair is "a seriously sweet bang for your buck" and everyone loves how stylish, simple and comfortable it is.

$195.99 On AMAZON CANADA

