7 Cyber Week Deals On Exercise Bikes You Can Score On Amazon Canada For As Little As $158
Save hundreds of dollars on bikes because who needs a gym membership, anyway?
What better time than Cyber Week to give your home gym an upgrade? If you've been thinking about getting some new equipment, there are a bunch of top-rated exercise bikes on sale at Amazon Canda right now.
When choosing an exercise bike, you'll want to consider what kind of features best match your health needs and fitness goals. Whether you're looking for a recumbent exercise bike or something a little more high-tech, here are seven bikes you can get on sale.
YONKFUL Exercise Bike
Price: $297.49 (
$429.99)
Details: If you're on a budget, this YONKFUL exercise bike is a great option. It has an LCD display that'll track your riding speed, time, distance and calories. The best part is that it's super quiet to ride. It also has a tablet mount so you can watch your favourite videos while you ride.
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike
Price: $209.99 (
$262.49)
Details: This recumbent exercise is easy to adjust with eight levels of tension to choose from. If you have mobility issues, a recumbent bike might be easier on your body. Equipped with an odometer and digital displays that'll show your time, speed, distance and calories, it'll be easy to keep track of your fitness goals.
XTERRA Folding Exercise Bike
Price: $158.40 (
$198)
Details: This entry-level exercise bike is pretty sweet, simple and inexpensive. It has eight levels of resistance to use and it folds up so you can easily tuck it away when you're not using it. It has a basic display that shows your speed, distance, time, calories, and pulse while you ride it.
RENPHO Smart Exercise Bike
Price: $489.99 (
$699.99)
Details: This RENPHO exercise bike comes with an app that you can download for free. The app features 70 courses to ride along to without the extra cost of a subscription. You can also connect it to other popular cycling apps like Zwift, where you can use the auto resistance to sync up with virtual riding experiences.
Magic Life Adjustable Exercise Bike
Price: $203.99 (
$239.99)
Details: Here's another beginner-level exercise bike that can help you reach your fitness goal without blowing your budget. It has a display that tracks your riding speed, time, distance and calories and is quiet to ride. It also has a tablet mount and 10 levels of resistance to ride with.
Schwinn 230 Recumbent Bike
Price: $503.18 (
$628.97)
Details: This fancy recumbent bike is great if you need back support while you ride. While it's compatible with the Zwift app, it also comes equipped with 13 other workout programs. It has 16 levels of magnetic resistance to use, as well as a thick padded seat with a built-in Bluetooth-powered heart rate tracker.
Schwinn Fitness IC Bike Series
Price: $999.19 (
$1,249)
Details: If you're looking for a great investment bike, this Schwinn bike is a bestseller on Amazon Canada. It's designed to work with Peloton and Zwift apps, which will allow you to ride along to thousands of virtual classes. The LCD console monitors your heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories and RPMs, plus it has 100 micro-adjustable resistance levels to play around with.