11 Men's Watches At Amazon Canada You Can Score A Great Cyber Monday Deal On Right Now

Just in ✨time✨ for the holidays!

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you didn't get the chance to do much shopping yesterday, don't worry. You can still find some active Black Friday deals and early Cyber Monday sales, too.

At Amazon Canada, you can shop men's watches at an incredible discount which you'll appreciate if you haven't finished your holiday shopping yet.

There are a bunch of stylish watches on sale for as little as $81 from popular brands like Fossil and Lacoste. Here are 9 that we think are the nicest — and the most bang for your buck.

Fossil Men's FB-01 Stainless Steel Dive-Inspired Quartz Watch

Amazon Canada

Price: $81.76 ($174.99)

Details: Inspired by diving, this fancy watch is fully capable of withstanding water submersion up to 100-metres deep. Stylish and practical? Yes, please.

$81.76 On AMAZON CANADA

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch

Amazon Canada

Price: $249.95 ($399.95)

Details: You can save $150 on this advanced smartwatch, which can help you to keep track of your health and fitness goals. You can also find the Fitbit Versa 2 for only $149.95 (originally $229.95).

$249.95 On AMAZON CANADA

Fossil Men's Grant Stainless Steel Watch With Brown Leather Band

Amazon Canada

Price: $96.95 ($144.92)

Details: Here's a watch with a genuine leather band, for anyone who doesn't like to look too blingy. With accents of rose gold, it'll look fabulous on just about anyone.

$96.95 On AMAZON CANADA

Fossil Men's Neutra Stainless Steel Quartz Chronograph Watch

Amazon Canada

Price: $97.96 ($139.95)

Details: Similar but more minimalist than Fossil's Grant watch, this men's watch also comes with a stylish genuine leather band. If you're getting this as a gift, you can take it to your local Fossil store to get it engraved.

$97.96 On AMAZON CANADA

Fossil Men's Nate Blacktone Bracelet & Dial Watch

Amazon Canada

Price: $134.07 ($249)

Details: This monochrome watch from Fossil is almost half the price today! Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, it's water-resistant and wearable in water up to 50-metres deep.

$134.07 On AMAZON CANADA

Seiko Men's 5 Automatic White Dial Stainless Steel Watch

Amazon Canada

Price: $88.42 ($263.99)

Details: This clean-cut Seiko watch is sweet, simple and water-resistant, so you won't have to worry about it if you get caught in the rain or someone throws you in the pool.

$88.42 On AMAZON CANADA

Lacoste Men's Japanese Quartz Watch

Amazon Canada

Price: $90.29 ($128.99)

Details: Sleek and minimalist, this Lacoste watch is another awesome water-resistant option. It has a rubber band that's perfect for those with a sensitivity to metal.

$90.29 On AMAZON CANADA

GUESS Stainless Steel Classic Silicone Watch

Amazon Canada

Price: $88 ($125)

Details: This black and gold watch with a genuine diamond dial is the perfect match for someone with an ultra-minimalist style. It comes with a gold stainless steel case you can store it in when you're not wearing it.

$88 On AMAZON CANADA

Seiko 5 Men's Automatic Black Strap Dial Watch

Amazon Canada

Price: $119.03 ($135.26)

Details: This nifty watch is self-winding and features a transparent back, so you can see all its gears and inner workings.

$119.03 On AMAZON CANADA

Fossil Men's Minimalist 3-Hand Black Stainless Steel Watch

Amazon Canada

Price: $99.50 ($199)

Details: Here's another men's Fossil watch that is subtle, minimalist and on sale. Its simple design will allow you to pair it with just about anything in your closet.

$99.50 On AMAZON CANADA

Citizen Men's Black Watch

Amazon Canada

Price: $117.59 ($195)

Details: This quartz watch is a hit with reviewers, who love its classic aesthetics.

$117.59 On AMAZON CANADA

