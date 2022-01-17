Fossil Is Having A Flash Sale & You Can Save Up To 80% On Watches, Bags, Jewelry & More
Prices start as low as $5! 🙌
Whether you're on the hunt for Valentine's Day gifts or in the mood to treat yourself, Fossil is having a flash sale you won't want to miss. You can find hundreds of items for up to 80% off, including watches, jewelry, wallets and bags.
If you're looking for a leather-banded watch at a discount, be sure to check out this Flynn Chronograph Brown Leather Watch for $73.15 (originally $209). You can also get a sleek Laney Three-Hand Rose-Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch for $59.70 (originally $199) and this Kerrigan Three-Hand Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch for $80 (originally $199).
When it comes to jewelry, you can find cute charms for as low as $5, including this adorable cactus charm (originally $25). You can also get a pair of heart-shaped Gold Tone Brass Stud Earrings for just $9.80 (originally $49), which are perfect for Valentine's Day.
You'll also want to check out this dainty Vintage Casual Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Chain Bracelet, too, which is on sale for $13.80 (originally $69).
If you're in need of a new wallet or handbag, you can get this Lufkin Bifold for $11.80 (originally $59) and this Sydney Satchel for $84 (originally $209).
