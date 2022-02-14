Michael Kors & Other Designer Watches Are On Sale For As Little As $69
Amazon Canada has some impressive markdowns!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
We all have one thing that we'd be comfortable dropping a few hundred bucks on. For some, it's a handbag or a pair of designer shoes. For others, it's as simple as a watch.
Now, nice watches are expensive. A decent designer watch will set you back $500, at least. But today is your lucky day because select men's and women's watches are on sale on Amazon Canada.
Michael Kors, Fossil and Diesel watches are up to 55% off right now and markdown prices range from $69 to $249.95.
If you prefer a classic style as opposed to something flashy, you can get this Michael Kors Women's Slim Runway Three-Hand Stainless Steel Quartz Watch on sale for $119.95. It comes in nine colours but only the matte black watch with gold accents is on sale.
On the other hand, if you want something totally blinged out, you can look into this Michael Kors Women's Parker Wrist Watch on sale for $159.95 (originally $337.99). The leather band is navy blue and the face is gold and decked out with a ton of tiny diamonds.
Fans of the Fossil brand have a few options on Amazon, including this Fossil Men's Grant Stainless Steel Watch that's $30 off and now only $119.95. This style is available in 11 colours but only the dark brown and rose gold watch is on sale. The others are still at a reasonably low price!
The most affordable watch on sale is this Fossil Women's Georgia Analog Display Quartz Watch for $69. It's sleek and silver with a tan leather band. It has a bit of a vintage feel to it, if that's something you're interested in.
Amazon's Deal of the Day is on select men's and women's watches from Michael Kors, Fossil and Diesel. You can save up to 55% on styles whether you're looking for something super blingy or sleek and minimal.