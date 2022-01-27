8 Men's Watches You Can Score A Major Discount On Just In Time For Valentine's Day
Prices are as low as $68 and engraving is free! 😍
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you're looking for a sweet and simple Valentine's Day gift for your significant other, look no further. You can save over 50% on men's watches at Fossil, which means some styles are as low as $68 — like this Luther Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch for $68 (originally $169).
You can even find smartwatches on sale, including this Hybrid Smartwatch HR Everett for $219 (originally $279), in case your sweetheart is looking for an affordable upgrade. You can also add a personal engraving on the watch you choose, which is always free at Fossil.
We've gathered a list of eight men's watches that we think are the best bang for your buck, but you can also score a deal on wallets, jewelry, women's watches and more. Happy shopping!
Luther Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch
Here's a minimalist watch with a genuine leather band, for anyone who doesn't like to look too blingy. With a 4.5-star rating, reviewers have nothing but good things to say about this watch.
Fenmore Midsize Multifunction Black Leather Watch
Like the Luther watch, this sleek men's watch also comes with a stylish genuine leather band. This watch has a 4.6-star rating with rave reviews from Fossil shoppers who say "it looks perfect."
Hybrid Smartwatch HR Everett
This snazzy smartwatch is perfect for anyone who loves a classic look but appreciates smart features like health tracking and texting. There are four straps to choose from, including brown or black leather and silver or dark grey stainless steel.
Rhett Three-Hand Black Stainless Steel Watch
This ultra-stylish watch is sleek, simple and perfect for day-to-day wear. This one also has a 4.5-star rating with great reviews. Many are calling it "the perfect gift".
Airlift Multifunction Brown Leather Watch
With a solid 5-star rating, this men's watch features a leather band with a visible seam that gives it a rustic look. It comes with three other band options, too, but each varies in price.
Evanston Automatic Black Silicone Watch
This unique men's watch will allow your beau to admire its gears and inner workings. This one is black and accented with rose gold, but you can also get one in silver with a muted blue band.
Lux Luther Three-Hand Smoke Stainless Steel Watch
You can surprise your loved one this Valentine's Day with a new accessory they'll never want to take off. This stainless steel watch will look classy and chic on special occasions or any day of the week.
Fenmore Midsize Multifunction Black Stainless Steel Watch
This elegant monochrome watch is more than half off at Fossil right now. With a stellar 4.6 rating, reviewers rave on and on about how classic and timeless the design looks.
