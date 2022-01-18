13 Non-Cheesy Valentine's Day Gifts If The Sight Of Chocolates & Roses Makes You Want To Barf
Nothing pink or heart-shaped here!
Roses are red, violets are blue, some of us hate being cheesy, this much is true.
Just because Valentine's Day is around the corner doesn't mean we all have to act like we're living in a Hallmark movie, right? It's totally fine if you love love but hate corniness! If your life-long partner, special friend or the new person you just started dating feels the same way, there are a bunch of thoughtful and practical gifts you can get them on what's considered the cheesiest day of the year.
Finding the perfect Valentine's Day gift doesn't have to be difficult – and it doesn't have to be expensive, either. We gathered 13 gifts under $50 that aren't chocolates or roses.
Monogrammed leather wallet
You can add a personal touch to this wallet made with the finest vegetable-tanned full-grain leather. The material ages backwards and ends up being more vibrant and colourful with time.
These wallets are handmade by a small business owner in Toronto and sold through Etsy.
Tickets to a fun event
Going to see a concert has been challenging these last few years but if restrictions are lifted soon, you and your partner can grab tickets to see Listeso String Quartet play a Taylor Swift tribute concert by candlelight.
The concerts take place in Toronto on February 2, February 4 and March 19 and tickets start at $30.
Takeout dice
This little handmade wooden die is perfect for couples who spend hours debating over what to eat. Now, you can let fate decide! Although this ships from a vendor in the UK, if you order now the item will arrive well before February 14.
Trio of Trader Joe's seasonings
This sort of gift set makes sense for someone you just started seeing and aren't exactly sure what they're into. Who doesn't love Trader Joe's? While you can't order a ton of stuff on Amazon, there are a few items you can snag like these universally loved spices.
Coffee mug warmer
If the love of your life is super into coffee then you can ensure their morning brew never goes cold with this snazzy coffee mug warmer. The device comes with three temperature settings and automatically powers off after a couple of hours.
KeyEntre six-port USB charging station
This handy device can charge an iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at the same time. This makes a nice gift for anyone looking to declutter their nightstand or home office.
SAXX boxer briefs
The underwear from Canadian brand SAXX is next-level and we've been shouting it from the rooftops all year long! All underwear and shorts come with a BallPark Pouch so private parts stay in place all day. No more awkward readjusting when you think no one's looking.
FYI: The company has dozens of different colours and patterns to choose from if you're not into these striped boxers.
Funky neon sign
For the gamer in your life, you can get them this funky neon sign that they can hang anywhere in their home. Amazon has a ton of other options including this large banana neon sign and this pink "good vibes" neon sign to jazz up any bedroom or home office.
The Maude Vibe
It's really cool to see stores like Indigo and Urban Outfitters selling sex toys online because there's absolutely no shame in a little self-pleasure. Plus, business really boomed during the pandemic! This sleek and discreet vibrator has three speeds and is rechargeable via USB, so no more hoarding AA batteries.
Faux shearling slippers
There's absolutely nothing cheesy about giving someone the gift of warmth on Valentine's Day. These slip-on faux shearling shoes from Indigo offer a blanket-like softness that's hard to resist.
Fleece-lined leggings
These fleece-lined leggings we found on Amazon are a total Lululemon dupe and look like they're legit the comfiest thing anyone could possibly wear this winter. At such an affordable price, you can pick one up for your special someone and one for yourself, too.
Gold hoops
If you've been dating or married to your partner for a long time, jewelry is a pretty safe bet as far as Valentine's Day gifts are concerned. Alternatively, you can treat your BFF to some jewelry on Galentine's Day, too. These 14K gold hoop earrings on Amazon have thousands of five-star ratings and you really can't beat this price.
Cozy knit toque
With cute and comfy toque from Roots is made primarily out of acrylic and nylon but it has a bit of wool blended in. This style is only available in the smokey rose pepper colour but you can browse other toques around the same price point.