You Can Save 25% On Valentine's Day Flower Deliveries If You Place Your Order ASAP
1-800-Flowers.com works with local florists to deliver beautiful bouquets. 💐
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Whether you're seeing someone new or have been in a relationship for forever, you can never go wrong with flowers for Valentine's Day. Instead of leaving it to the last minute, why not order ahead of time from the comfort of your bed?
1-800-Flowers.com is an online flower shop that partners up with local florists around the world to make special occasions even better. It's a great option if you're looking to send flowers to someone that's living in another city or even country.
Right now, you can get 25% off any delivery between February 7 and 14 when you use the code LOVEEARLY at checkout. The code only works until January 20, so planning ahead will pay off.
Most of the bouquet options include roses, of course, but there are some really gorgeous arrangements that include other blooms like this Fields Of Europe Romance one that has lilies and daisies. It's sure to make their day!
Treat your significant other, best friend (or even yourself) with a bouquet of flowers delivered right to their doorstep, no matter where they are. You can choose from a bunch of options with different size options for each.