15 Gifts From Amazon Canada That Are So Good, Your S/O Will Never Know You Bought It Last-Minute
These gifts should arrive before December 24 if you order ASAP! 🎄
If you still haven't figured out what to get your significant other for the holidays, don't panic. There are plenty of stores you can make last-minute orders that'll deliver your items by December 24. Another go-to place for last-minute shopping is Amazon Canada, of course.
Whether you're considering getting them a practical gift like a standing desk converter or something fun like an Instax Mini camera to fuel a new hobby, here are 15 gift ideas that won't disappoint your loved one. They won't even suspect that you waited this long to get them something.
And don't forget to pick up a few stocking stuffers while you're at it, too. You can find some great options on Amazon Canada under $15 that should arrive just in time for all the festivities.
Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera
The colourful Instax Square Camera will allow them to take and print photos instantly. You can pair it with a pack of film and a protective case to set them up with a new hobby heading into the new year.
Wake Up Light Sunrise Simulation Alarm
This fancy alarm clock will help your partner get out of bed by simulating an actual sunrise. The light will gradually brighten as the alarm of their choice crescendos into waking them up. It can also simulate a sunset, which can help them fall asleep at night, too.
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker
"Babe, have you seen my keys?" Sigh. How many times have you heard that one? If your S/O tend to misplace their keys or wallet, you can get them this Bluetooth tracking device that can be a total lifesaver this season. It connects to an app on their phone, so they can locate their missing items without frantically searching for hours.
RENPHO Mini Massage Gun
Who doesn't need a little help relaxing from time to time? This holiday season, get your partner a snazzy new massage gun to help ease their aches and pains. It comes with four massage heads of varying shapes and sizes and has five intensity levels to alternate between. It's surprisingly lightweight, so it won't feel like a chore to hold it.
SHW Standing Desk Converter Attachment
Hook your partner up with a new ergonomic WFH space with this standing desk converter. It's cheaper than buying a whole new desk but just as effective. Your partner will be able to raise and lower it when they want to switch between standing and sitting.
Belt-Drive Wireless Record Player
Your S/O can make their vinyl collection stand out with a beautiful record player like this one. It's stylish, useful and conveniently connects to their fave wireless speaker or headphones via Bluetooth.
Click & Grow Indoor Garden
Does your S/O have a bit of a green thumb? Or better yet, do they wish they did? With this device, all they need to do is plant seeds, set a schedule, and refill the water tank every now and then to enjoy an indoor garden all year round. It comes with nine different plant pods to get them started.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
This holiday season, surprise your beau with a new pair of headphones. With up to 40 hours of battery life, your partner won't have to plug them in all the time to charge. When it does need charging, it just takes five minutes to get up to three hours of playtime.
DEWALT Compact Drill & Driver Kit
This drill is rechargeable and cordless, so your partner won't trip over themselves while using it to work on their next home reno project. If they don't already have some, you can grab a pack of drill bits on Amazon Canada for $9.97 to go with the kit.
Dreamegg Air Purifier
You can help your S/O breathe a little easier this holiday season with the air purifier they keep saying they want to buy. This one can enhance the air quality in their home by reducing dust, allergens, odours and even mold. It's ultra-quiet and comes equipped with a night light, too.
Ninja Foodie XL Deluxe Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
The Ninja Foodi is a genius 12-in-1 appliance that'll allow your loved one to pressure cook, air fry, steam, slow cook, sear, bake, broil, dehydrate, reheat and make yogurt to boot! It'll decrease the number of appliances they have by acting as an all-in-one product they can keep on the counter at all times.
Apple Watch Series 7
This year, you can impress your sweetheart with a brand new Apple watch. This one comes in a bunch of colours like blue and green but the all-black model is the one currently on sale.
Immtree Faux Fur Weighted Blanket
Why not give your partner something extra warm and cozy to cuddle up to this holiday season? This faux fur blanket comes in various sizes and weights. Besides dusty pink, it comes in seven other colours like Moroccan teal and slate blue. Not a fan of faux fur? You can get them a smooth weighted blanket instead.
100 Dates Scratch-Off Poster
This scratch-off poster will give both of you something to do together this holiday season, all while taking the question mark out of where to go on your next date.
Fossil Men's Grant Stainless Steel Watch
Here's a stylish Fossil watch with a genuine leather band that looks classy and not too blinged out. With accents of rose gold, it'll look fabulous on just about anyone. It's currently available in twelve styles and colours at various price points.
