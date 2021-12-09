11 Stores That Will Deliver Your Last-Minute Holiday Gifts On Time If You Order By These Dates
Believe it or not, the holidays have pretty much arrived! If they've snuck up on you this year and you find yourself left with a huge holiday shopping list, don't worry. You still have time.
Despite the predicted shipping delays and supply chain issues, you can still order gifts from a handful of stores across Canada and have them arrive just in time for Christmas Eve. You'll want to move quickly, though, because the deadlines are fast approaching.
And if you're planning on mailing out a few gifts yourself, you'll want to check out Canada Post and Fed Ex shipping deadlines, too.
Without further ado, here are 11 stores that'll get your gifts delivered in time for Christmas. Keep in mind that customers in British Columbia may experience delays, despite the given shipping dates.
Adidas Canada
Details: If you're planning on gifting any sneakers and sportswear (something from the new Ivy Park collection, perhaps?), you're in luck. If you live in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan or Manitoba you've got until December 10 to place your order and if you live in Ontario or Quebec, you've got until December 14. Need inspiration? Check out Adidas's gift guides.
American Eagle
Details: Who wouldn't want to receive comfy flannel this holiday season? If you still need to pick out a cozy gift for your family, you can order from American Eagle and get it delivered in time for Christmas. For rural standard orders, you have until December 10 at 6 a.m. EST. For standard orders to the remainder of Canada, you have until December 14 at 6 a.m. EST.
Ardene
Details: For standard shipping in Ontario and Quebec, shoppers have until December 15 to get their orders in. If you're shipping to another province, you can check out the full list of Canada-wide shipping dates plus express shipping dates, too. On top of that, you can score up to 50% off on select items right now — which will make your last-minute holiday shopping a little easier!
Aritzia
Details: Apparently, if you're shipping to Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Alberta or British Columbia, you have all the way until December 21 at 11:59 p.m. EST to place an order. I personally wouldn't wait that long, but if you really like to press your luck then have at it. If you're shipping from any other province or territory in Canada, you have until December 15.
Banana Republic
Details: If you're on the hunt for an ultra-fashionable gift this holiday season, you still have time to make a purchase. To get it delivered by the holidays, rural areas in Canada have until December 13 to order while urban areas in Canada have until December 20. To ensure you get your package by Christmas Eve, make sure to toggle "get it by the holidays" at checkout.
The Bay
Details: From Instax Mini cameras to a fancy SMEG kettle, you can find tons of gift options at The Bay. Depending on your shipping location, you can get your holiday gifts in time for Christmas as long as you make your purchase sometime between December 10 and December 14.
The Body Shop
Details: Still on the hunt for beauty gifts for your best friends? Shoppers in Ontario and Quebec have until December 12 to place an order with standard shipping, and December 15 with express shipping.
Canadian Tire
Details: As long as you order by December 13, you should receive your Canadian Tire purchases in time for Christmas. If you still haven't figured out what to get, take advantage of what's on sale right now — you can get up to 70% off select items!
Indigo
Details: Whether you want to give your friends a thrilling book or a new pair of cozy mittens, you have between December 12 and 17 to get your order in on time for the holidays — realistically, the earlier the better. If you're really late on the draw, you can make a rush order up until December 21 but it'll cost you extra.
LEGO
Details: As long as you order by December 15, you should be able to receive your LEGO purchases in time for Christmas. However, it's recommended to aim for earlier if possible. If you're looking for ideas, LEGO has put together a series of gift guides that should help you choose.
Under Armour
Details: You can still get your Under Armour gifts by Christmas Eve as long as you order by December 15 at 1 p.m. EST. For inspiration, check out their gift ideas under $100. Right now, you can also get up to 25% off winter gear with free shipping on orders over $75.