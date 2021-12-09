Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Collection Just Dropped & Here's What You Can Get Before It Sells Out
Lime green is having a HUGE moment! 💚
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Beyhive, make some noise! You can finally shop the new Adidas x Ivy Park "Halls of Ivy" collection online.
This is Beyoncé's fifth collaborative collection and if history repeats itself, everything will sell out faster than you can sing the chorus of Single Ladies.
Items range anywhere from $30 to $780, with the most expensive being the 3-in-1 unisex puffer jacket. It's totally splurge-worthy and unlike any other puffer jacket on the market. It has a bunch of adjustable details to transform the shape and length to your liking.
The collection features over 100 items that will keep you warm and looking fresh AF this winter, like these blue corduroy sweatpants for $140 and this lime green turtleneck rib bodysuit for $95. Green is a huge theme of this collection — even the new Adidas Ultraboost Shoes for $260 come in "slime green" for those who dare to turn heads while out on the court.
Another bold fashion choice is this green circular knit catsuit for $180. We expect nothing less from the queen of style.
If you want to get your items shipped in time for Christmas, the cut-off date to place your orders is December 15.
Adidas x Ivy Park
Price: $30 - $780
Details: Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park collection is now available online and we expect everything will sell out quickly just like last time. There are over 100 pieces including clothes, shoes and accessories with the majority of items in different shades of green. This collection has something for everyone of all ages, sizes and identities.