Adidas Canada Is Offering An Extra 50% Off Outlet Styles RN But It's Online Only

Hundreds of items for men, women and kids are super cheap right now! 🙌

Adidas Canada Is Offering An Extra 50% Off Outlet Styles RN But It's Online Only
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Winter is a good time to stock up on sneakers for the new year because retailers often have popular items marked down for super cheap. Right now, Adidas Canada is offering an extra 50% off outlet styles for men, women and kids.

This amazing offer is online only and runs until January 3, so you can shop and score a good discount on Boxing Day, too! All you have to do is use the code HOLIDAY at checkout.

You can browse through hundreds of clothes and shoes for men, women and kids, especially if you're looking for last-minute holiday gifts for the family.

These 4D Fusio Shoes for men, originally $250, are now on sale for $94, while this Comfy and Chill Fleece Hoodie, originally $120, is now on sale for $54.

If you're looking to bundle up in a nice puffer for winter, this Essentials Down Jacket, was $150 but now you can get it for $64 which is way more affordable! Another cheap find is this Fleece Loose Cropped 3-Stripes Sweatshirt, originally $70, but now on sale for an astonishing $28.

Sadly, Beyonce's latest Ivy Park collection is excluded from the sale.

Now until January 3, you can get an extra 50% off outlet styles at Adidas Canada. This includes hundreds of items for men, women and kids. This offer is only available online and all you have to do is use the code HOLIDAY at checkout.

This Reebok Canada Promo Code Will Give You 50% Off Regular-Priced Items Right Now

Plus an extra 50% off outlet items! 🛍️

If you need some new loungewear, workout attire or a fresh pair of sneakers, you'll be pleased to know that Reebok Canada is offering 50% off right now.

9 Must-Have Products We're Gifting Ourselves This Christmas Because, Why Not?

You're damn right we're treating ourselves! 🛍️

'Tis the season of giving and we shouldn't forget to gift ourselves something special, too!

12 Toronto Shops That Sell Gift Cards If You Have No Idea What To Get Your BFF For The Holidays

Who doesn't want a shopping spree in the 6ix for Christmas?

There are two types of people in the world: those who love getting cash or gift cards for the holidays and those who don't.

Abercrombie's Curve Love Jeans Are The Denim That Dreams Are Made Of & You Can Get 40% Off RN

I managed to snag a pair for $28.04 that would otherwise cost $110!

As far as popular 2000s fashion brands go, Abercrombie & Fitch has come a long way since their Y2K days. Over recent years, the brand has launched more inclusive sizing with lines like the Curve Love collection which feature jeans with extra space in the hips.

