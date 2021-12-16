Adidas Canada Is Offering An Extra 50% Off Outlet Styles RN But It's Online Only
Hundreds of items for men, women and kids are super cheap right now! 🙌
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Winter is a good time to stock up on sneakers for the new year because retailers often have popular items marked down for super cheap. Right now, Adidas Canada is offering an extra 50% off outlet styles for men, women and kids.
This amazing offer is online only and runs until January 3, so you can shop and score a good discount on Boxing Day, too! All you have to do is use the code HOLIDAY at checkout.
You can browse through hundreds of clothes and shoes for men, women and kids, especially if you're looking for last-minute holiday gifts for the family.
These 4D Fusio Shoes for men, originally $250, are now on sale for $94, while this Comfy and Chill Fleece Hoodie, originally $120, is now on sale for $54.
If you're looking to bundle up in a nice puffer for winter, this Essentials Down Jacket, was $150 but now you can get it for $64 which is way more affordable! Another cheap find is this Fleece Loose Cropped 3-Stripes Sweatshirt, originally $70, but now on sale for an astonishing $28.
Sadly, Beyonce's latest Ivy Park collection is excluded from the sale.
Adidas Canada
