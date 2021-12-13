21 Last-Minute Gifts On Amazon Canada To Get If You Procrastinated All Your Holiday Shopping
Are you still finishing up your holiday shopping? Don't worry, you're not alone! Luckily there are plenty of places, including Amazon Canada, where you can make last-minute orders that will be delivered to your location by Christmas Eve.
Whether you're on the hunt for a practical gift they'll actually use or a fun game that'll give them something to do during the holiday break, here are 21 gift ideas that won't disappoint. If you order ASAP, the items should arrive before December 24.
Sunbeam Neck & Shoulder Heating Pad
Here's a gift you'll probably want to get for yourself, too. It's a heating pad that's perfectly shaped to fit around your neck and shoulders, which can help relieve tension. And I mean, who doesn't have tight traps most of the time?
BlissLights LED Galaxy Star Projector
You can surprise your loved one with this ultra-cool galaxy projector lamp. It'll transform any room into a galactic oasis they are pretty much guaranteed to vibe with.
Umbra Hanging Planter Set
This ultra-stylish plant hanging contraption is the perfect gift for your favourite plant lover. It comes with three pots and all of the installation equipment needed to set it up. You can get it in white or black.
RENPHO Mini Massage Gun
Who doesn't need a little help relaxing from time to time? This small but powerful massage gun comes with four massage heads of varying shapes and sizes and has five intensity levels to alternate between. It's surprisingly lightweight, so it won't feel like a chore to hold it.
HomeBuddy Can Crusher
This mildly amusing gift idea will actually come in handy for anyone who frequently hosts guests. This device will crush down their cans in an instant, leaving way more room for recyclables in their bins.
YETI Rambler
This 12-ounce YETI rambler would make a great gift for a loved one who is often on the go. With just a twist, they can unlock the seal and take a sip from any side of the lid. And when the seal is locked? No spills or leaks, whatsoever.
Sony SRSXB43 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
If you know of someone in desperate need of a new speaker, they're in luck! You can save $151.99 on this fancy-schmancy wireless Sony speaker right now. It's waterproof, dustproof and rustproof and is also equipped with extra bass.
Kindle With Built-In Front Light & Display Cover
You can save $50 on a brand new Kindle e-reader on Amazon Canada but for a limited time only. This one comes with an adjustable light on the front, so they can read comfortably no matter where they are. They can use it with Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited subscriptions to instantly have access to thousands of books.
Hethrone Dual Tip Markers
This set comes with 100 dual-tipped markers, each equipped with a fine and thick tip. You can pair them with a new sketchbook or adult colouring book, so they'll have something to use them with.
VANGONA Under Desk Exercise Bike
This under-desk exercise bike is the perfect gift for someone who wants to be a little more active in their day-to-day. It comes with a non-slip mat and can even be used up on a table for an arm workout, too.
Kate Aspen Ceramic Whale-Shaped Measuring Spoons
How cute are these measuring spoons? If you know someone in need of a new set of baking supplies, then these whale-shaped spoons are sure to put a smile on their face.
HEPA Dreamegg Air Purifier
This top-rated air purifier can be used to enhance the air quality in your home by reducing dust, allergens, odours and even mold. It's ultra-quiet and comes with a night light. You might want to get them a replacement filter, too, so they'll have a backup ready to use.
HomeTop Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers
You really can't go wrong with a pair of cozy slippers. Reviewers love how soft these things are and say they're super comfortable to wear around the house. You can get them in four colours and in sizes 5 to 12.
LED Plant Grow Light
You can help your loved ones keep their plant babies healthy all year round with this dual-headed LED grow lamp. The necks of each light are flexible, so they can position them just right.
Fabric Shaver Fuzz Remover
You can help your friend keep their favourite sweaters in tip-top shape with this handy little fabric shaver. It'll smooth out any pills to keep their fabrics looking good as new. They can even use it on their sofas, rugs, blankets and whatever else may need a refresh.
Polygon 32-Ounce Water Bottle With Time Markers
This motivational water bottle will remind them to keep sipping water all day long. It also comes with a removable strainer, in case they want to spruce up their H2O with fresh citrus or berries. It's currently available in seven colours including purple and mint green.
Sunset Projection Lamp
This super cute sunset lamp will give them the ambient lighting of their dreams this holiday season. It'll do wonders when they want to relax, especially if their overhead lights are annoyingly bright. Oh, and the photo ops? 10/10!
Wacaco Minipresso Portable Espresso Machine
If you're holiday shopping for a coffee lover this year, surprise them with this portable espresso maker. Anyone who spends time camping, hiking or road tripping will adore it.
SHW Standing Desk Converter Attachment
You can always gift your friend a new ergonomic WFH space this holiday season. It's cheaper than buying a whole new desk but just as effective — plus this one's on sale. Your loved one will be able to raise and lower it when they want to switch between standing and sitting.
Utoplike Bathtub Caddy Tray
Encourage them to sit back and take a relaxing bath this holiday season with this handy bathtub tray. The arms extend so it'll fit over most bathtubs. It comes with a stand that allows them to rest their tablet or book while they bask in bubbles. You can also pair it with a bathtub pillow for extra comfort.
Wake-Up Light Sunrise Simulation Alarm
This handy alarm clock can help them get out of bed by simulating an actual sunrise. The light will gradually brighten as the alarm of their choice crescendos into waking them up. It can also simulate a sunset, which can help them fall asleep at night, too.