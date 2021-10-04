17 Pairs Of Cozy Slippers You Can Order Online In Canada If Your Feet Are Always Freezing
Including a pair of heated potato slippers and a pair of pug slippers.
It's officially time to whip out the fall footwear and while we love a good fall boot, you can't forget about cozy slippers.
Maybe yours have some serious wear and tear last year or you just want a brand new pair to start the season with. Either way, if your feet are constantly cold, here are 17 toasty pairs of slippers that'll keep you warm.
Smoko Heated Potato Slipper
Price: $64
Details: These cushy slippers will make your feet feel as warm as a baked potato with a USB-powered heating element. They're made of fleece, so they'll still keep you cozy even when the heating element is off.
Fuzzy Curly Fur Memory Foam Loafer Slippers
Price: $34.59+
Details: These memory foam slippers have a grippy rubber sole that'll keep you from sliding around if you have hardwood or vinyl floors. They're slip-ons so they won't fall off your feet with every step.
EMU Australia Mayberry Rainbow Slipper
Price: $90
Details: If you love colour then these fun open-toed slippers might delight you. They're made of real sheepskin that's super soft and sweat-wicking.
Asverd Women Fuzzy Slippers Furry Slippers
Price: $27.99
Details: If the EMU slippers are a little too expensive for you, these dupes on Amazon are a great alternative. They also come in a fun pastel tie-dye style and leopard print.
UGG Scuffette II Slipper
Price: $104.95+
Details: You really can't beat the cloud-like comfort of UGGs and these open-back slippers prove it. They're made of sheepskin and suede and come in black, chestnut, magenta, and light pink.
GaraTia Women Plush Fuzzy House Slipper
Price: $25.99+
Details: We found these amazing UGG dupes on Amazon for a fraction of the price. They have memory foam soles and come in six pretty colours like pink, beige and red.
Miiyu Plush Crisscross Slide Slippers
Price: $39
Details: These plush criss-cross slippers are more stylish than your typical at-home footwear if you even like to lounge fashionably. They're fully covered in faux fur with a non-skid rubber sole and come in tan and grey.
Verloop Pommed Rib Slippers
Price: $45
Details: These adorable knit slippers are sure to brighten your day with every step. They're lined with fleece and are cushioned for extra coziness.
Love & Lore Faux Fur Slipper
Price: $29.50
Details: These fluffy slippers will keep your toes warm with 100% recycled polyester faux fur. They're the perfect neutral to go with any PJs.
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Price: $125
Details: The Fluff Yeah's have been on my wishlist for a few years now, mostly because of how fun and extra they are (especially the ones in hot pink). The slingback is such a lifesaver if you hate when your feet fall out of your slippers.
Asverd Indoor Women Furry Slide Slippers
Price: $27.99+
Details: If you're like me and don't have $100 to drop on a pair of slippers then these similar ones from Amazon might fit the bill instead.
LongBay Women's Faux Bunny Fur Memory Foam House Slippers
Price: $14.99+
Details: I actually like when my slippers have fur on the outside so it doesn't get matted by my feet. These ones have padded cushions that feel great when I'm walking around the house and they make me feel cute.
GaraTia Women Animal Slippers
Price: $26.99 (
$28.99)
Details: These pug slippers are totally adorable (just look at that little tongue!) and won't suffocate your feet. If you're more of a cat person, then you might love the cat version or these Pusheen slippers.
Ardene Slippers & Sleeping Mask Set
Price: $15.92+
Details: These faux fur booties come with a plaid eye mask, making a great gift idea for the holidays. They're lined with faux-sherpa that'll feel like little clouds on your feet.
Women's Nakiska Slipper II
Price: $90
Details: If you've ever worn a pair of Sorel boots then you know that Canadian winters are no match for the footwear brand. Their slippers are just as snug and these ones are perfect for lounging around the house or running out to check the mail.
TKEES
Price: $192
Details: These are the ultimate treat-yourself slippers with a suede upper and shearling lining. They'd also make the perfect gift for someone who has everything but feels guilty splurging on shoes themselves.
H&M Quilted Slippers
Price: $29.99
Details: If you're constantly dropping food then these quilted slippers might be exactly what you need. They're made of nylon making them easier to clean but the inside is lined with faux fur so your toes can stay toasty and warm.