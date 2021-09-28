Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
fashion & clothing

11 Cozy Onesies That Are Perfect For Lounging Around The House When It's Too Cold Out

Some are stylish enough to wear on the go, too!

11 Cozy Onesies That Are Perfect For Lounging Around The House When It's Too Cold Out
@meundies | Instagram, @smashtess | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As patio season wraps up, many of us are starting to retreat to the comfort of our warm homes after work. We're trading in our cute sundresses for knit sweaters and one cold-weather staple we can't live without is the onesie.

We found 11 online that'll keep you totally cozy while you lounge around at home.

Amazon Essentials Women's Standard Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit

Amazon Canada

Price: $38.80

Details: This Amazon jumpsuit is stylish enough that you could even wear it out with a jacket on top. It comes in sizes XS to XXL and six colours including pink and black.

$38.80 On AMAZON CANADA

Frankie & Johnny Women’s Hooded Fleece Non-Footed Onesie

Amazon Canada

Price: $47.99

Details: This fleece onesie is a cozier option that's has a sherpa lining and a handy zip closure. The hood is great for keeping your noggin warm, too. It's available in sizes XS to XXL plus and seven patterns.

$47.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Free People Hot Shot Onesie

Free People

Price: $88.20

Details: This flowy cotton drop onesie is just as comfy at home as it is on vacay. It has big roomy pockets to carry all your things and comes in 13 fun colours and sizes XS to XL.

$88.20 On FREE PEOPLE

TKEES The Waffle Jumpsuit

TKEES

Price: $193

Details: This splurge-worthy onesie is made of 100% cotton in a waffle pattern. It's thoughtfully designed, too, and one shopper says they wear this jumpsuit "any time I want to be incredibly comfy, yet feel super chic."

$193 On TKEES

Smash & Tess Sunday Romper

Indigo

Price: $90 ($119)

Details: You can match your morning coffee in the creamy brown jumpsuit made of cotton and bamboo blend. It's totally simple with no buttons or zippers (but it does have pockets!) and comes in sizes S to XL.

$90 On INDIGO

Old Navy UltraLite Sleeveless Cropped Jumpsuit for Women

Old Navy

Price: $38 ($39.99)

Details: You can lounge or work out in this stretchy jersey jumpsuit that's made with sweat-wicking fabric. It also comes in white and dusty red and in sizes XS to 4XL and in regular, petite, and tall.

$38 On OLD NAVY

Forever Lazy Non-Footed Adult Onesies

Amazon Canada

Price: $49.99+

Details: This fleece onesie is the ultimate lazy lounge outfit that comes with detachable socks. It has zippered pockets, a hood and even a butt flap.

$49.99+ On AMAZON CANADA

Athleta Nighttime Bliss Sleep V Neck Romper

Athleta

Price: $64

Details: This slinky romper is lightweight enough that you won't overheat if you sleep in it. It also comes in white and black and in sizes XXS to 3XL.

$64 On ATHLETA

PrettyLittleThing Cream Fluffy Teddy Ear Onesie

PrettyLittleThing

Price: $48 ($85)

Details: If your arms get cold too, then this fluffy long sleeve onesie is perfect for you. It even has cute little ears on the hood. You can get it in cream, gray or black, in sizes S to XL.

$48 On PRETTYLITTLETHING

MeUndies Unisex Onesie

MeUndies

Price: $78

Details: This static-resistant onesie comes in some seriously fun designs like corgi butts and baby yoda. The natural fabric is ethically sourced and you can get it in unisex sizes XS to 2XL.

$78 On MEUNDIES

Roots Camp Sleep Onesie

Roots

Price: $29.98 ($58)

Details: Roots makes some of the best loungewear in the country and this romper is no exception. Picture yourself around a cozy campfire in this button-up one piece because it's perfect for indoor or outdoor wear.

$29.98 On ROOTS

13 Pieces Of Furniture That'll Make Your Itty-Bitty Home Way More Functional

They're actually affordable, too.

Amazon Canada, Beatriz Vera | Shutterstock

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If your home is less than palatial, you probably already know the struggle of feeling cluttered and not having enough storage space. One way to beat a tiny, crammed home is by being selective with the furniture you choose.

Keep Reading Show less

29 Useful Products On Amazon Canada That Will Make Your Life A Whole Lot Easier

Reviewers swear by them!

Amazon Canada, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

My all-time favourite things to shop for on Amazon Canada are products that are actually useful. It's just so satisfying to come across an item that I know will make my day-to-day a little easier.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Coach Outlet Items Under $100 You Can Get During Their Friends & Family Sale

You can save an extra 15% with this coupon code.

@coach | Instagram, @coach | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Shopping from outlet stores is one of the best ways to save money on your favourite brands. But you no longer have to make the trek to those super far outlet stores anymore, since brands like Coach Outlet are now online.

Keep Reading Show less

This Charging Station On Amazon Canada Is Handy, Top Rated & On Sale RN

It'll organize and charge up to six devices at once.

Brittany Barber | Narcity, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

One of my biggest pet peeves is waking up in the morning to discover that I forgot to charge my phone. What's even worse? When I DO remember to plug it in, but find that my partner swapped his in before mine fully charged (eye roll).

Keep Reading Show less